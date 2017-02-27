5 reasons why it is a bad idea for the WWE to get Ronda Rousey now

The WWE shouldn't be hiring Ronda Rousey anymore. Here's why.

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 12:15 IST

Is Ronda WWE bound?

After an illustrious run inside the octagon was met with an appalling end, Ronda Rousey contemplated “wrapping it up” and moving on to greener pastures.

Shunning media and receding into a shell, the toughest female competitor in the Ultimate Fighting Championship gave a tacit acceptance of defeat, expressing the desire to move on and hopefully never turn back.

Reports of her signing a contract with the WWE emerged shortly after her loss to Amanda Nunes and it might actually happen in the near future, given her cameo-runs with the business.

But the WWE might not be the best place for “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey anymore. Here are 5 reasons why:

#5 The WWE doesn’t need another part-timer

Rousey is likely to be a part-time wrestler

Fans of this superior artform (i.e. professional wrestling) are sick of seeing the World Wrestling Entertainment summon the help of part-timers to succour the business from falling into unfathomable depths.

The void left by the egress of the main-eventers has forced the WWE to haplessly send out “SOS” signals to people who fall on the frayed ends of the professional wrestling business.

Hollywood biggies Gillberg (haha), Shaquille O’Neil, Jon Heder and numerous others have at some point in time, made their presence felt in WWE shows.

Ronda Rousey, courtesy her fall from UFC-grace, has already shown an inclination to work with the World Wrestling Entertainment, the seeds of which were sown during her appearances at both WrestleMania and Monday Night Raw.

If Ronda decides to put pen to paper, she would most likely be a part-time performer like the crossover-brigade that has preceded her.

A couple of high-octane matches would set the perfect course for the business, but it would soon fizzle once the rigmarole becomes too monotonous for the fans of the World Wrestling Entertainment.

Moral of the story: Ronda would just be another Dwayne Johnson/Brock Lesnar and “you can’t teach that” (to the WWE fans who are smart enough)!