5 Reasons why Ronda Rousey is the Women's MMA G.O.A.T.

Ronda Rousey is likely the Women's MMA G.O.A.T.

Ronda Rousey is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Now, although certain sections of combat sports fans may disagree with this opinion, none of us can deny the fact that Rousey did indeed serve as a revolutionary force not only in Women's MMA, but also in all of sports.

After a long run of dominance in the MMA realm, which began back in 2012, Rousey suffered her first loss as a pro MMA fighter, when she happened to find herself on the receiving end of one of the most brutal head-kick KOs of all time.

Former professional boxing world champion Holly Holm entered Rousey's life, and akin to a storm, dominated and destroyed the latter in their UFC Women's Bantamweight Title fight at UFC 193 back in 2015. Following which, Rousey didn't compete in a professional MMA fight until UFC 207 in December of 2016 -- a matchup which she ended up losing by way of TKO to Amanda Nunes.

Regardless, it's a cold, hard fact that despite coming up on the losing end in her past couple of fights, Rousey's legacy is already secure. Irrespective of what her detractors may say, the proof is in the banana pudding (yes, that's a Mauro Ranallo catchphrase!) -- and it's undeniable that "The Rowdy One's" 12 victories far outweigh the impact of the 2 defeats.

After having just witnessed a marvelous UFC Women's Flyweight Title matchup between Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231, today, we take a special look back at an ex-UFC Women's Champion. We examine why the former UFC Bantamweight queen, Ronda Rousey, is the Women's MMA G.O.A.T.

#5 Ronda Rousey finished elite opponents

Ronda Rousey finished several elite fighters

Perhaps the biggest criticism most 'experts' have against Ronda Rousey, is that she only beat second-tier opponents. Well, a brief look at the statistics would suggest exactly the opposite!

Rousey's list of victims, all of whom were defeated by stoppage (KO/TKO or Submission), include: Ediane Gomes, Charmaine Tweet, Sarah D'Alelio, Julia Budd, Miesha Tate (2x), Sarah Kaufman, Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano, and Bethe Correia!

When Rousey was fully-focused on her MMA career, rather than devoting a large portion of her time to Hollywood obligations and UFC media promotional tours; she truly was a stone-cold destroyer who ran through elite opposition...

