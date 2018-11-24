5 reasons why the UFC is bigger than WWE now!

This wolrd loves to watch men or women fight professionally. They spend lumps of money to watch athletes collide. When the topic of fighting is being talked about then there are 2 gigantic companies whose name come up! First is the world wrestling entertainment, lovingly called as the WWE. WWE has made a name for themselves by entertaining crowds all over the world and revolutionalising the view of a fight.

On the other side is the UFC, which is equally entertaining and a lot more real. While WWE is all about entertainment, UFC is about real fighters trying to knock each other out. On one side we have the squared circle of the WWE, home to many great athletes who battle in different types of matches to please the WWE universe while on the other we the octagon from UFC where real fighters try to knock each other out as fast as they can.

Speaking of the 2 companies, one is definitely climbing the ladder whereas the other seems to have stuck at a point. Ufc have been on the upward trajectory while WWE seems to have lost a bit of head in this race of gigantic organisations. Today we rank down 5 reasons why the UFC is a bigger brand than the WWE now:

Length of matches

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

The world is moving at a fast pace and with the periodic up-gradation in our lives, time seems to be a valuable aspect nowadays. From the stock market to major political announcement, we all want results as soon as possible. This time factor weighs in significantly in our ongoing debate between WWE and UFC. Where WWE has made a name for themselves by putting tremendous long matches, the UFC bouts are short and crisp.

The UFC bouts often create a sensational buzz for making it short and quick and fans love it when their favourite fighters get the better of their opponent in no time at all.

With fighters clashing in their respective weight categories, making a quick work of an opponent seems like a tricky task but that's what the fans pay for!

In short, while the WWE is a genius at producing great long matches full of twists and turns, UFC is all about the right hit and making the fans stand up from their seats.

