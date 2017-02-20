5 reasons why the Undertaker could've succeeded in MMA

Could The Undertaker really have succeeded in MMA? Maybe....

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the most legendary figures in the history of professional wrestling. A major superstar in the WWF/E since 1990, his Wrestlemania winning streak is one of the most talked-about feats in wrestling and he is one of the few stars to transcend the sport.

It’s also well-known that the Undertaker is a huge fan of MMA, and since the late 90’s he has incorporated MMA-based offence to his repertoire, going as far as establishing the Gogoplata (‘Hell’s Gate’) as one of his finishers in the late 2000’s.

The Dead Man has never stepped into the world of professional MMA but could he have succeeded had he chosen that career path? Here are five reasons why the answer could’ve been a definitive yes.

Just a disclaimer of course – I’m talking about prime Undertaker from the 90’s/early 2000’s, not the broken down guy in his 50’s that he is today. All due respect of course!

#1 Size and strength

The Undertaker is a huge man. Although he’s not as big as some of his pro-wrestling peers, there’s no denying that at a billed 6’10”, 300lbs, he’s much larger than your average person.

He’s also much larger than your average MMA fighter.

In comparison, for example, current UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic stands at 6’4” and weighs in at around 245lbs. The tallest UFC fighter right now would be Stefan Struve at 6’11”, and he would likely be the only fighter in MMA to have a height advantage over the Undertaker.

The biggest fighter to win the UFC Heavyweight title was Tim Sylvia at 6’8”, 260lbs, and a video clip I’ve seen of him with the Undertaker shows a definite size advantage for the Dead Man.

While size isn’t everything in MMA, it definitely helps, and it’d also help that Undertaker is incredibly strong too, as he is able to throw other huge guys like Kane, Batista and Brock Lesnar around with relative ease. The cut-off weight limit for a Heavyweight in MMA is currently 265lbs, but I suspect Undertaker could’ve made that weight with ease as WWE tends to embellish the statistics for their Superstars.

At his size, and with his great physical strength, Undertaker would’ve made a tricky opponent for any UFC Heavyweight.