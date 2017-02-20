5 reasons why UFC fighters should have WWE-style managers

Would fighters benefit from such managers?

by Nishant Raj
20 Feb 2017

Managers have powerful roles in the lives of fighters

Being a manager in the sports business takes a lot of stress and effort, more notably so in combat sport. A small part of Muhammad Ali’s success was also courtesy the assiduous efforts of his manager Jabir Herbert Muhammad, who managed him from 1966 until his retirement in 1981.

He was considered as one of the most powerful managers in the business, having negotiated the first multi-million dollar earnings for the legend.

Managers are powerful people. Ask anyone what the role of a manager in the UFC is and nine times out of ten it would be a succinct “to help the fighter sign the contract”. The hard truth is that the role of a manager spans way beyond just helping the MMA hopeful put pen to paper.

It is an extremely challenging job to ensure that things go according to what’s best for the fighter.

With that said, how would it be to have WWE-style managers manage UFC fighters? Would things be different if people of the calibre of Paul Heyman and co. take charge of the fighters in the Octagon? Here are five reasons why management in the UFC needs a WWE-esque facelift!

#5 To help their fighters achieve Superstardom

The client and the manager

Unlike how it was back in the day, every successful fighter requires a manager who can act as a springboard and a mouthpiece, thereby pushing the virtues of Citius, Altius and Fortius in equal proportions.

This is something that the WWE swears by, which is why there have been managers like Paul Heyman, Paul Bearer, Brother Love, Ted DiBiase, calling the shots for some of the biggest Superstars in the business. A manager leverages the Superstar onto a higher platform, ensuring that he/she is a saleable commodity in the market!

Having a manager also saves the fighters the ordeal of selling themselves. Having a WWE-styled manager smoothen things for the UFC fighters and would help them focus solely on the fight, leaving the manager to deal with the peripherals.

A manager who cuts promos also saves the fighters the effort of rehearsing a script before the actual fight, thereby making the promo look one hundred percent legit! Imagine how iconic it would be to see someone of the calibre of Paul E. Dangerously to cut promos for some of the top-gun fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship?