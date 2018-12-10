5 Reasons why UFC needs Brock Lesnar

These reasons indicate that the UFC does in fact need Brock Lesnar (left) right now

Over the years, the UFC has established itself as one of the world's premier combat sports organizations. The promotion has steadily ascended from strength to strength, while simultaneously having taken Mixed Martial Arts from being a niche sport, to a global phenomenon.

Several notable UFC stars such as Tito Ortiz, Chuck Lidell, Ken Shamrock, Randy Couture, Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and others, have broken through into mainstream popular culture primarily due to their MMA fame. In other words, MMA is no longer the obscure sport, which most people used to consider as little more than mindless cage-fighting.

However, at the end of the day, the sport of MMA does have a business aspect to it, and the UFC has to rake in the dollars at the box office in order to keep things going. As of late, a myriad of issues such as injuries, several PED (Performance Enhancing Drug) test failures, and matters of the sort have unfortunately plagued the UFC.

Let's face it, with the UFC's new owners, WME-IMG, carrying the burden of having to recover the cost of their multi-billion dollar investment in the company, it's no secret that they'd be looking to maximize their short-term windfall monetary gains as much as possible, particularly to recover their funds at the earliest.

Today, we take an in-depth look as to why the UFC needs Brock Lesnar -- one of the biggest PPV attractions in MMA history...

#5 Because current top stars such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have been embroiled in a ton of problems outside the Octagon

Conor McGregor doesn't fight as frequently as he used to before

It's not that the UFC doesn't have any stars in the current crop...Far from it! Regardless, its top stars who are regarded by many as the biggest pay-per-view draws in MMA today, have lately been embroiled in a ton of problems outside the Octagon.

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are the two biggest draws in all of MMA today. And while McGregor doesn't fight as frequently as he used to prior to his $100 million dollar payday against Floyd Mayweather Jr. -- Jones always seems to run into issues such as steroid test failures, run-ins with the law, and so on and so forth.

Now although Brock Lesnar too, akin to Jones, did test positive for banned PEDs in the past; he's been clean of steroids ever since having re-entered the USADA testing pool earlier this year...With the UFC's current top stars being inconsistent as regards to the frequency of their fights, a huge PPV featuring Lesnar would most definitely help the UFC...

