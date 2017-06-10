5 Reasons why you should tune in to watch the upcoming UFC Fight Night Auckland

Albeit not boasting of too many big names, the card is nonetheless decked with fan-friendly fights.

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2017, 17:46 IST

This fight night is a must-watch

UFC takes to the shores of Auckland for the second time only in their history, with legendary Heavyweight Mark Hunt headlining the card against another fan favourite and fellow knockout artist, Derrick Lewis.

Albeit not boasting of too many other big names, the remainder of the card is nonetheless decked with fan-friendly fights as the likes of Derek Brunson, Tim Elliot and Ross Pearson also take to the mat.

As always, Heavyweight fights are enthralling and one between two heavy-hitting sluggers the likes of Hunt and Lewis will be especially so. Derek Brunson, however, would be looking to steal the headlines with a strong rebound performance against Dan Kelly, after losing his previous fight in agonising fashion to former Champion, Anderson Silva.

Tim Elliot, on the other hand, would be eager to keep his momentum ticking over after an impressive victory against Louis Smolka in his last outing and you can always bank on an exciting fight from the ever-evolving Ross Pearson.

Without further ado, then, here are 5 compelling reasons why you need to tune into UFC Fight Night Auckland.

#1 Dan Kelly’s dream run

This fight could be the elder stateman’s best chance to break into the top 10

The 39-year-old Australian judoka has had a dream run in the UFC so far. His last three fights read as victories against Antonio Carlos Junior, Chris Camozzi and a career-making effort against the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Rashad Evans.

Kelly is also an incredibly likeable guy. In era pockmarked with fighters who’re desperate to land money fights, he’s a guy who’s truly happy to be in the UFC and test himself against the best fighters in the world.

And kudos to him that he’s going about it the right way.

His last fight, against Rashad Evans, showed immense improvements in his striking game, something Brunson will do well not to underestimate. This fight could be the elder stateman’s best chance to break into the top 10 of the division, and the biggest banana peel that Brunson has encountered till date.