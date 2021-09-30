5 Strikeforce champions who didn't clinch gold in the UFC

An acclaimed MMA promotion that was formed in 1988, Strikeforce played host to numerous world-class fighters before being bought out by the UFC's parent company in 2011.

Fighters like Frank Shamrock, Luke Rockhold, Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey are among those who've won titles in both Strikeforce and the UFC.

However, others have seen UFC gold elude them, even if they were accomplished fighters who claimed a Strikeforce belt at some point in their career. Here are five Strikeforce champions who didn't clinch gold in the UFC.

Honorable Mentions: Gegard Mousasi, Clay Guida, Josh Thomson, Nate Marquardt

#5 Former UFC lightweight Gilbert Melendez

The Strikeforce lightweight belt changed hands four times, and Gilbert Melendez was heavily involved.

Melendez acquired the belt in June 2006 and defended it against Gabe Lemley before being dominated by Josh Thomson. He took his revenge against Thomson before defending it another four times. This reign included a win against Jorge Masvidal and a successful trilogy fight against Thomson.

Melendez joined the UFC at the time of the merger and was awarded an immediate title shot. But he fell short against Benson Henderson, before recovering well in an all-out war with Diego Sanchez. Another title fight awaited 'El Nino', who succumbed to Anthony Pettis this time.

Melendez didn't come close to a UFC title again, losing four more fights on the trot before being released in late 2019.

