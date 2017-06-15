5 things that can happen when Floyd Mayweather fights Conor McGregor

One thing is sure though... the press conferences are going to be LIT!

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 21:26 IST

Floyd Mayweather will take on Conor McGregor on August 26th

Some call it a freakshow, saddened that the integrity of boxing and MMA is being brushed aside; some have called for the fight to be boycotted, perhaps a tad unsettled that a man possessing no record in professional boxing is fighting one with the most illustrious. Most others, however, just can’t wait for it to swing around.

Floyd Mayweather fights Conor McGregor on August 26th in a 12-round boxing contest that the entire world of combat sport will sit up and take notice of, whether they’re sold on the idea or not.

How could they not?

On one side stands the buccaneering poster boy of MMA, armed with a sniper-like left hand and bags of charisma. His emboldened approach of fighting anyone, at any weight, at any time – and rising to the occasion – symbolic of the audacious growth of the sport.

On the other, the gold standard of boxing, supremely dexterous and fiercely protective of his legacy. A doyen in self-promotion and a master warsmith, picking and choosing the right battles at the right time.

Not to mention, they’re undisputedly two of the most magnetic personalities in the world of combat sport today. And when they clash, Conor McGregor will have to put his money where his mouth is, and Floyd, his unsullied 49-0 record on the line.

Most analysts, however, feel that there is only one possible outcome for the fight; after all, a fighter with no prior professional fighting experience stands as much chance as you or me against one of the greatest boxers of all time.

But is that all there is to it?

In the full extent of our armchair analysis, are we letting those delicious little nuances that characterise fighting slip under the radar? Are we, in our haste to predict doom and gloom for the MMA fighter entering the unfamiliar realm of boxing, ignoring the intangibles inherent to combat?For if we are, let us quickly snap out of it and attest this uniquely attractive fight the dilligence it is due . Here then, are 5 ways in which the Mayweather-McGregor superfight can actually pan out.

#1 Floyd Mayweather Masterclass

Photo Credits: Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather has long referred to himself as the Best Ever and it isn’t without good reason. He’s got a way of making great fighters look thoroughly ordinary with his airtight defensive skills and masterful game-planning.

Manny Pacquiao was stifled, Canelo Alvarez was schooled, and a number of other fighters outclassed on the way to that gleaming 49-0 record. And realistically speaking, 50-0 doesn’t seem that big of a deal for him now.

If 90% of the people in the know about combat are plumping for Floyd to pick apart Conor McGregor without sustaining damage himself, it’s because Floyd Mayweather’s modus operandi has been exactly that over the years.

And I’m not about to presume to know better than them.