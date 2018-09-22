5 Things to Remember: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165

The fight remains one that has changed the way either fighter was looked at!

One of the best fights in recent memory, the 2013 bout at UFC 165 stirred up the entire internet, setting them abuzz like a hornet's nest. While it is difficult to say who really deserved the win, looking back on it now, it remains one of those pure memories of any Mixed Martial Arts fan.

On the 21st of September, 2013, two of the very best in the world squared off against each other. Jon Jones was one of the indomitable fighters of the time, and Alexander Gustafsson shared the same traits as the Champion.

The bout between the two was one of the most anticipated fights of the time, as no one was sure who would be emerging from it as the winner. The fight took place five years ago from now, and since then, a lot has changed in the UFC, and for both fighters as well.

Here are 5 things to remember, looking back on Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson, the fight that was possibly one of the best and most well-matched in the history of the company.

#1. A time before the scandals:

UFC 214 Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

Jon Jones has never been the purest and spotless fighters in the history of the company. He is known for using illegal elbows and even poking his opponents in the eye on occasion. However, back in those days, this was all that seemed to be wrong with him.

Don't get me wrong, he was still considered to be a selfish fighter, after refusing Dan Henderson's replacement as a potential fighter, and cancelling an entire card for the first time in the history of the UFC. But this was the limit of the scandals leading up to the fight. That, and a DUI, which would later come back to be seen as a taste of what could be coming in the next few years.

Two years after the fight, Jones was no longer considered to be the champion, and he was stripped of the title after being found to be in connection with a Hit and Run. That, combined with the fact that he tested positive for drugs multiple times, has seen him suspended for longer than he has been active in recent years.

