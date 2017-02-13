5 Things you did not know about Germaine de Randamie

5 things you didn't know about the first & only UFC Women's Featherweight Champion.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 13 Feb 2017, 19:16 IST

Know the woman who defeated Holly Holm in controversial fashion

While Holly Holm has been a renowned figure in the world of MMA, she became a household name when she upset Ronda Rousey at UFC 193, ending her legendary unbroken streak.

In much the same fashion, Germaine de Randamie entered the history books by becoming the first ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion by defeating Holly Holm, albeit in rather controversial fashion. While she's been a hot topic ever since her win, not much is known about this Dutch sensation offline and online.

With that said, let us introduce you to UFC’s most recent Champion, Germaine de Randamie.

#5 She has never lost a Muay Thai fight

Neither has she ever lost a kickboxing fight

Even before she made history this weekend inside the Octagon, de Randamie was a one-of-a-kind athlete across disciplines. Not only is she undefeated in Muay Thai, at the pro level, she is also unbeaten at the amateur level!

Yes, believe it or not, de Randamie has won 46 Muay Thai matches, with 30 knockouts and zero losses across her career. Let that statistic sink in for a minute. Now, add this one! With 37 wins and zero losses, she is undefeated in kickboxing as well.

Not surprisingly, Germaine de Randamie is popularly known as the ‘Iron Lady’. Her reputation does precede her and she is a celebrated athlete even outside the Octagon. Opponents fear her because of her extremely diverse background in combat sports.

Other than Muay Thai and kickboxing, de Randamie is also proficient when it comes to MMA (naturally), Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing and Greco-Roman wrestling. At present, she holds 10 Muay Thai World Titles. That’s not all...she holds them across seven different organisations. Germaine de Randamie is a legend.