5 times Belal Muhammad was the funniest guy in the UFC

Belal Muhammad is regarded as one of the funniest MMA personalities today. Muhammad, a mainstay in the UFC welterweight division, has time and again proven that his sense of humor is no less entertaining than his fast-paced fighting style.

The No. 13-ranked UFC welterweight fighter is on the verge of breaking through as a superstar as he faces his No. 3-ranked divisional counterpart Leon Edwards. As of this writing, the two fighters are set to headline UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad and go to war inside the octagon a few hours from now.

In honor of one of the most underrated fighters in the UFC today, Belal ‘Remember The Name’ Muhammad, finally getting the recognition he deserves, we look back at a few instances when Muhammad proved he’s the funniest guy in the UFC.

5. Belal Muhammad’s reveals what he’s thinking during the fighter introductions inside the octagon

Belal Muhammad posted a video on his Instagram account, wherein he provided a rather hilarious take on what goes through his mind during the fighter introductions inside the octagon.

The video clip shows Belal Muhammad waiting for the fight to begin as the veteran voice of the octagon Bruce Buffer gets the fighter introductions underway. As noted by Muhammad’s hilarious voice-over, his inner monologue says that he wants to fist-bump Buffer, but he then refrains from it as Buffer isn’t looking at him.

Additionally, Belal Muhammad thinks about using anime signs like Israel Adesanya but doesn’t know how to execute them. Muhammad then thinks about landing a Jorge Masvidal-style flying knee five-second KO, but then is unable to do it.

Advertisement

4. Belal Muhammad jokes about and pranks Paul Felder

Belal Muhammad and UFC fighter and commentator Paul Felder are known to be on good terms with each other. However, Felder too isn’t spared by Muhammad’s jokes and pranks.

Muhammad posted an Instagram video in a red wig, mimicking Felder, and went on to talk like Felder about his diet, weight-cut, training camp, etc.

Many in the MMA community are aware of the time Belal Muhammad famously pranked Paul Felder. Muhammad and Jared Gordon introduced a friend of theirs to Felder as a prince, and they told Felder that he had to kiss the prince’s hand.

The whole thing was a prank and was very well-received by Paul Felder, who not only took it in his stride but also jokes about it to this day.

Advertisement

😂😂😂me and @JFlashGordonMMA pranked @felderpaul introduce him to our friend but we told him he was a prince so you have to kiss his hand pic.twitter.com/0S1QdaQlK0 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 2, 2019

3. Belal Muhammad jokes about being too famous to train in public

Belal Muhammad’s social media accounts are pure comedy gold. Muhammad often posts memes, jokes, funny videos featuring him or others, and his hilarious takes on current affairs as well, among other things.

Belal Muhammad isn’t shy of making fun of himself either. Muhammad is known to joke about being too famous to train in public.

In one video, Muhammad can be seen joking about being so famous that he has fans pestering him for autographs. Muhammad can be seen walking up to an individual who's playing soccer. Muhammad insists that he'll give the individual his autograph, even though the latter doesn't appear to be interested.

In light of the Megan Rapinoe scandal I’ve made it my duty to sign every soccer ball I see #soccer #autograph #uswomenssoccer pic.twitter.com/B96R7Jz1vK — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 14, 2019

2. Belal Muhammad and the bottle cap challenge

The bottle cap challenge was a big-time social media trend in 2019, with many netizens trying their best to beat the challenge. UFC star Max Holloway did this brilliantly, whereas Belal Muhammad’s attempt didn’t go too well.

Advertisement

Regardless, Muhammad jested about the same and posted a video of his inability to beat the challenge.

1. Belal Muhammad spoofs Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson is world-renowned for incorporating some of the most unorthodox training methods in his routine. Belal Muhammad notably impersonated Ferguson in 2020, posting videos of him enacting hilariously bizarre training drills and methods akin to that of Ferguson.

Furthermore, Belal Muhammad is also notorious for his infectious energy while training alongside his teammates at the gym. Be it hitting the heavy bag or motivating his teammates to train, Muhammad’s sense of humor never disappoints.

Exclusive LEAKED clip of Tony Ferguson training camp pic.twitter.com/TDvmcBBbQL — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 10, 2020