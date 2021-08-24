5 times Colby Covington broke character after adopting the 'heel' persona

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is one of the most divisive fighters in the promotion right now.

'Chaos', who is expected to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a highly anticipated rematch later this year, is one of the best 170-lbers on the planet. But arguably his biggest asset is his brash, no-holds-barred personality, which has brought him immense fame and success in the UFC since he adopted it after beating Demain Maia in October 2017.

I'm gonna melt this little Brazilian soy boy tomorrow night in Chicago. Then I'm bringing that gold belt where it belongs, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave with President @realDonaldTrump! #ufc225 #nerdbash2018 #maga pic.twitter.com/mq8XqQEsC2 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 9, 2018

Covington's persona is only an act, with several UFC personalities like Chael Sonnen and Dana White talking about how he is a nice person off camera. On camera, too, we've seen a few chinks in his armor.

Here are five times Colby Covington broke character after adopting the "heel" persona.

#5 Colby Covington laughs after Alexander Volkanovski stands up for nerds and virgins

Colby Covington uses several gimmicks to keep his persona alive, one of which is taking aim at the stereotypically less popular members of society - nerds and virgins.

When UFC reporter Megan Olivi once asked a few fighters on stage whether they had shared their Spotify stats online, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski replied by saying he hadn't had the chance to do so. Covington, who was also part of the conversation, said, "Sounds like something a nerd or a virgin would do."

At the end of the interaction, as a closing remark, Volkanovski made it a point to insist that there's nothing wrong with being a nerd or a virgin, elicting a laugh from the usually stoic Covington. Later, when 'Chaos' was asked about his true beliefs on the subject, he smilingly agreed with Volkanovski (albeit in slightly backhanded fashion).

It wasn't much, but Colby Covington has rarely broken character in the few years he has maintained the "heel" persona.

Edited by Sai Krishna