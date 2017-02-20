5 times Conor McGregor crossed the line with his insults

Instances where McGregor lived up to his nickname as The Notorious One.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 17:21 IST

The Notorious One is probably the best trash-talker in the history of MMA

Conor McGregor is probably the greatest trash talker in the history of mixed martial arts. There is no one else since the days of Chael Sonnen, who can get under someone's skin the way McGregor does. He knows exactly what buttons to press to get a reaction out of his opponents.

McGregor might be a master of mind games but sometimes he loses himself in his revelry. There are multiple instances of The Notorious One fully living up to his nickname by blurting out obscene and disgusting things that crossed the line.

While he may be well-loved for his antics, there is no denying that there is an undercurrent of pure malice involved in his insults that go beyond just trying to rattle an opponent and gain a mental advantage going into a fight.

So, without further ado, here are five times Conor McGregor crossed the line with his insults:

#5 Confrontation with Tyron Woodley

The infamous McGregor-Woodley confrontation

UFC 205 was a historic card for the UFC, as the promotion made its New York debut. It was one hell of a stacked card headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Title. There was also an extremely intriguing bout for the UFC Welterweight Title between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson.

One day before the event – at the weigh-ins – McGregor for some reason decided to pick a bone with Woodley. When The Chosen One said, “What’s up?”, while passing The Notorious One, McGregor provocatively stared at the bigger man. This would’ve been fine but then he took to Twitter to further stoke the flames.

The Irishman called Woodley a “Twitter bi**h” and where Woodley comes from calling anyone a bi**ch is not something that is done lightly. It was a stupid move to pull the day before the biggest fight of both men’s careers.

This is probably the lightest infraction of McGregor’s on this list, but he nevertheless crossed a line by taking a shot at Woodley.