5 Times Conor McGregor trolled WWE

Conor McGregor keeps trolling the WWE roster and several naive WWE Superstars take the bait.

@johny_payne by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 09 Mar 2017, 19:34 IST

The McGregor, WWE saga is renewed every time the outspoken Irishman badmouths professional wrestling.

After Ronda Rousey’s downfall and the exile of Jon Jones, the stars aligned for Conor McGregor’s rise to stardom making him the UFC’s (Ultimate Fighting Championship) biggest Pay-Per-View draw and MMA’s (Mixed Martial Arts) biggest star. Not one to shy away from controversy and the spotlight, McGregor is considered by many to be a master in the art of self-promotion.

Whether it’s MMA, boxing, pro-wrestling or even horse-riding, any place that has the dough attracts ‘Notorious’. The former UFC Featherweight champion and current UFC Lightweight King has trash-talked virtually every fighter, every fan and every person on the planet oft referring to himself as a God.

Dating back to his 2014 online war against ‘The Celtic Warrior’ Sheamus, the UFC’s golden boy has directed his unique brand of outlandish and at times, downright absurd trash talk towards the WWE and the pro-wrestling industry. Often called out by many big names including ex-WWE stars as well as current performers, the UFC champion never ceases to amaze the fans with his dedicated troll-agenda against the WWE. Today we look back at the McGregor vs WWE saga-

#5 Sheamus, Conor McGregor, Ireland and whisky

Sheamus and McGregor’s beef dates back to 2014. (* Credits- WWE/ZUFFA LLC).

Back in 2014, Conor McGregor was asked by Sports Illustrated who’d win a fight between him and Irish WWE Superstar Sheamus, in response to which McGregor promised to whoop his ass, stating that a fight between him and the WWE wrestler wouldn’t even be a worthy contest. SI also posed the same question to the magazine’s readers on social media. Never one to back down from a fight, Sheamus who was on an injury hiatus from the squared circle at the time, fired back at Conor, sparking off a full-blown Twitter war.

Had bigger dumps after a salad @TheNotoriousMMA lad. U can hold @BrockLesnar's @WWE title while the big boys duke-it-out. Win @ufc title 1st — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 21, 2014

@WWESheamus @BrockLesnar @WWE 'Never connected' sounds more like your game. You wear ball stranglers and slap mens asses for a living. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 21, 2014

@WWESheamus I'll whoop you at your own game, then we can toast a whiskey and talk about true fighting. Always remember #UFCAsRealAsItGets — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 21, 2014

Whiskey in Dublin this Christmas @TheNotoriousMMA. Shirts on the deck, back-to-back, and we'll fight everyone. #TraditionalIrishChristmas — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 21, 2014

In the end, McGregor and Sheamus agreed to fight one another, toast a whisky in Dublin and then fight everyone else as well. The fighting Irish eh Fella? That brings us to McGregor’s master-stroke...