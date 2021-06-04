5 times Floyd Mayweather was hurt during a fight in his career

With an undefeated 50-0 record, Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest to have ever graced the sport of boxing.

Even post his retirement, Mayweather has been keeping active with exhibitions and money fights, one of which will be against Logan Paul in a few days' time. The YouTuber-turned-boxer isn't expected to pose a challenge to the veteran despite his size advantage, with Mayweather having fought several world-class athletes over the course of his glorious boxing career.

Here are five times Floyd Mayweather was hurt during his professional boxing career. Astonishingly, these were probably the only occasions we ever saw 'Money' in trouble.

#5 Floyd Mayweather vs DeMarcus Corley

Floyd Mayweather vs DeMarcus Corley

On his junior welterweight debut in May 2004, Floyd Mayweather faced off against former champion DeMarcus Corley.

'Pretty Boy' (as he was then called) started confidently, claiming the first two rounds and clinching key moments. But Corley soon grew into the fight and landed clean in the third round, before following it up with a vicious barrage in the fourth. Mayweather, visibly rocked and up against the ropes, survived the round.

But he stormed his way back into the fight and took over in the latter half of the fight. Mayweather attacked the body of 'Chop Chop' relentlessly and scored a couple of knockdowns to clinch a routine decision win.

#4 Floyd Mayweather vs Zab Judah

Floyd Mayweather vs Zab Judah

With the IBF welterweight title on the line, Floyd Mayweather and champion Zab Judah entered the ring in April 2006.

Like many of his fights, Mayweather started slowly as he attempted to get a read on his opponent. Judah should've scored a knockdown in the second round, but the referee incorrectly ruled it a slip. And although 'Super' had his moments in the next two rounds as well, he lost the plot towards the end of the fight as he tired rapidly.

Mayweather, as expected, recorded a unanimous decision victory.

#3 Floyd Mayweather vs Carlos Hernandez

Floyd Mayweather vs Carlos Hernandez

In May 2001, Floyd Mayweather suffered the first and only official knockdown of his professional boxing career. And while he took a count, it wasn't even a legitimate knockdown.

Mayweather landed a right hook on his opponent on the night, Carlos Hernandez, and felt the effects of the punch in his own hands. The 44-year-old has always had problems with his hands, having undergone extensive treatment to treat "brittleness". Mayweather backed away in pain, and as his gloves touched the canvas, a knockdown for Hernandez was called.

'Money' fought through the apparent injury to record a comfortable decision victory, retaining his WBC and lineal super featherweight titles.

#2 Floyd Mayweather vs Marcos Maidana 2

Floyd Mayweather vs Marcos Maidana

After their first meeting in May 2014 ended in a slightly controversial majority draw in favor of Floyd Mayweather, he and Marcos Maidana locked horns in September of the same year in what was a highly marketed fight.

Towards the end of a round, Mayweather was rocked by Maidana with a powerful right hand. As the bell rang, he stumbled back to his corner and plopped himself down on his stool. The Argentine was perhaps a touch unlucky that his best moment of the fight - in fact, across both fights - came at an inopportune time.

Mayweather recovered during the interval and put his rivalry against Maidana beyond reasonable doubt.

#1 Floyd Mayweather vs Shane Mosley

Floyd Mayweather vs Shane Mosley

In May 2010, favorite Floyd Mayweather - who held a 40-0 record at the time - took on Shane Mosley at welterweight with the WBA title on the line. After selling a reported 1.4 million PPV buys, the fight lived up to its promise of entertainment.

Mosley started on the offensive, attempting to push Mayweather onto the backfoot and secure an early knockdown. And in the second round, the California native caught his opponent flush with a right hand, wobbling him and appearing to have him in real danger of being knocked out for the first time in his career.

But Mayweather withstood the onslaught, outpointing Mosley in typical fashion in the later rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Atharva Papnoi