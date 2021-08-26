5 times Joe Rogan stole the show at a UFC event

Joe Rogan is every UFC fan's favorite commentator. When he started with the UFC, he was a comedian and a TV actor. However, soon after spending some time calling fights in the MMA promotion, he shot to fame as one of the best MMA experts. Even for UFC president Dana White, Rogan is one of the most passionate and knowledgeable fight analysts, and isn't in it for the money.

One cannot imagine what the UFC would have been like without Joe Rogan in it. He has made many fights a hundred times more exciting, thanks to his nuanced commentary and infectious enthusiasm. Due to his impassioned and energetic antics, Joe Rogan has often proven to be more highlight-reel worthy than an entire UFC event.

On that note, here's a look at five such instances when Joe Rogan stole the show at a UFC event.

#5 Joe Rogan let his love known for Nick Diaz's trash-talking against Anderson Silva at UFC 183

UFC 183: Silva vs Diaz

Two of the 'baddest' UFC fighters ever, Nick Diaz and Anderson Silva, faced each other at UFC 183.

Known for his trash-talking and in-your-face street-fighting style, Nick Diaz started the fight aggressively. He mocked the former UFC middleweight champion, who was returning after a freak leg injury, and invited him to draw first blood.

Five years ago today, @nickdiaz209 taunted Anderson Silva by literally laying down in the Octagon 😅 pic.twitter.com/iObDuM8pmg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 31, 2020

Joe Rogan, who was commentating during the fight, absolutely loved the antics the Stockton native was putting up. He was laughing and banging on his desk like a toddler receiving Christmas gifts. Rogan's commentary went something like this:

"I love it. I love it! I want him (Nick Diaz) to be mic'd. We need to drop a microphone in there so I can hear what he's saying. He is talking mad trash. Who knows where Anderson's head is at right now.. (laughs) I love it! Look at that; this is the greatest thing I've ever seen!"

Anderson Silva eventually won the fight after five rounds via unanimous decision. The results were later overturned, after both fighters tested positive for banned substances. But Joe Rogan's commentary and exhilarating outbursts of energy made the UFC main event a thousand times better.

