5 times MMA bullies got what they deserved

These 5 fighters were cut down to size...

The exact moment Rousey's era of bullying ended

Mixed martial arts is not a sport for the mellow. When you step into the octagon, it becomes a primal war between two people who are trying to physically overpower each other. But, that doesn’t mean you have to be a jerk about it.

People like Daniel Cormier, Georges St. Pierre, and Damien Maya have proved that you can be an elite level fighter even if you aren’t, if you will excuse my French, an a**hole. Not everyone seems to have learnt this lesson, though, as a number of fighters in the UFC and beyond don’t seem to understand respect.

There are plenty of fighters who see MMA as an avenue to bully their opponents and gain an ego trip. Despite being good fighters, these men and women are pretty terrible human beings, which is why there is a sense of satisfaction when they put in their place.

With that in mind, here are 5 MMA bullies who got exactly what they deserved:

#5 Ronda Rousey

Maybe a somewhat unexpected name on this list, considering her Golden Girl status with the UFC. But, dig a little deeper and you’ll see that Rousey is indeed a bully who made a career out of intimidating and destroying her opponents inside the octagon.

While there wasn’t anything overly controversial about her incredible run in the company prior to her back-to-back defeats, Rousey always seemed to exude an aura of invulnerability which bordered on narcissistic. This is one of the reasons so many hardcore fans of the sport were happy to see her go down.

Not many people gave Holly Holm a chance against the then-undefeated Rousey, but an expert striking performance at UFC 193 from Holm saw her crush Rousey and knock her out with an incredible head kick.

A sweet sweet moment for everyone who was sick of Rousey’s era of dominance.