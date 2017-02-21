5 times MMA fighters saved lives outside the cage

MMA has several fighters who are heroes, not only inside, but also outside the cage. Today, we felicitate a few of them.

by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 13:31 IST

In yet another act of bravery, Miesha Tate saved a girl with a broken arm, carrying her over a 2-mile stretch

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a sport that boasts several fearless fighters and personalities.

Top organisations such as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Bellator, One FC, RIZIN FF and others comprise several great martial arts practitioners, who never cease to amaze us with their skill and will.

However, a select few gems of people transcend the boundaries of run-of-the-mill fisticuffs. Their acts and bravery aren’t limited to the MMA ring/cage. Today we take a look at a few such amazing MMA personalities, who have saved lives through their acts of courage and selflessness:

#5 Miesha Tate saves Bryan Caraway’s mother

Miesha Tate is a real life superhero

Miesha ‘Cupcake’ Tate (19-7) is a former UFC and Strikeforce Women’s Bantamweight champion, with an MMA base of wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ). Tate and the Caraway family’s Mexican vacation story is one for the ages.

Back in 2014, Caraway decided to treat his parents to a vacation in the tropical paradise of Cancun in the Carribean-sea for a snorkelling trip. Caraway’s mother, a 60-year-old asthmatic woman, went to said trip, fully equipped with 2 inhaler-pumps.

All was well and good until a commotion broke out amongst the snorkelers, resulting in his mom panicking and swimming with all her might back to the boat. This left her completely exhausted and out of breath. To make matters worse, one of her inhaler-pumps got lost in the water during the commotion.

Caraway and Tate returned to the boat in a hurry and none of the CPR-methods used by the snorkelers seemed to be working on his mother.

This was when Miesha, in a pure stroke of brilliance, inhaled puffs from the 2nd inhaler and delivered mouth-to-mouth on the woman, clearing her breathing pathways and enabling her to breathe once again.

Miesha Tate’s aforementioned CPR method was later studied by several qualified medical professionals, being lauded as a legitimate life-saving resuscitation technique!