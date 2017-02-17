5 times Shane McMahon did things no MMA fighter could do

Is Shane even human?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 17 Feb 2017, 15:36 IST

Shane loves to entertain the crowd

Shane McMahon has a wire loose in his head and that much is common knowledge. The boss' son always seems to feel the need to one-up himself whenever he steps inside a WWE ring to compete. Some may say it's brave and others will call it stupid, but no matter what camp you fall into, there's no denying the fact that Shane-o-Mac knows how to make headlines.

In fact, Shane is such a unique entity that we'll go so far as to say that no mixed martial artists could accomplish the feats that he achieved. Now that's not to say we don't appreciate MMA fighters because they are phenomenal athletes, but having the grapefruits to pull off what Shane has in the past is an entirely different thing altogether.

After all, Shane didn't need to do any of this. He could've sat back and enjoyed being Vince McMahon's son for the majority of his life. Instead, he took matters into his own hands and made a name for himself as one of the biggest daredevils in WWE history. It may not have always been the smartest idea, but isn't that the whole fun of it?

With that in mind, let's take a look at five times Shane McMahon did things no MMA fighter could do.

#5 Coast to Coast

Everyone loves a good Coast to Coast

Fighters are not built to fly all the way across a wrestling ring and in truth, neither is Shane McMahon - but that doesn't stop him from doing it. The phenomenal move that we always see Shane pull out of the bag is equally as spectacular every time he does it, which is a testament to his ability.

Some may not find it that remarkable, but considering his lack of wrestling training it's a pretty solid feat.

Mixed martial artists wouldn't even know where to begin with this move, mainly because they've likely never attempted anything like it in the past. Pro wrestlers like Shane are able to re-invent themselves and try things of this nature, but we predict that the likes of Conor McGregor would get half way across the ring before giving up and admitting defeat.

Onto his most recent highlight reel moment.