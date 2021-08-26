5 times UFC fighters explained why their pay was inadequate

Fighter pay has been a massive issue in the UFC in the recent past, with several fighters speaking out about their displeasure with the promotion's policies.

Former and current UFC champions like Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, apart from top contenders like Paulo Costa, have voiced their opinions on the matter. However, only a few fighters have broken down exactly how much they're paid and how their expenses during fight week leave them with very little remaining.

UFC president Dana White has dismissed any concerns over fighter pay and health benefits, insisting that this is how he will run his promotion. Several fighters could be hesitant to speak their minds in fear of falling out of favor with the boss.

In this article, we take a look at five UFC fighters who explained clearly why their pay was inadequate.

#5 Former UFC fighter Myles Jury

UFC veteran Myles Jury has signed with Bellator. He’s expected to debut for the promotion later this year. More coming shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 18, 2019

One of the first fighters to give a detailed account of pay and expenses, former UFC fighter Myles Jury explained how profits are only a small portion of his net income. He illustrated the struggles upcoming fighters who aren't established names go through as part of the UFC.

At the time, Jury stated that a new fighter was paid $10,000 to show and $10,000 to win. From this total amount of $20,000, assuming a win of course, 'Fury' deducted expenses in the following manner:

2,000 (gym/team)

4,000 (management)

6,000 (taxes)

500 (medical)

1,000 (coaching)

1,000 (miscellaneous)

This amounts to a total of $14,500, resulting in a net profit of just $5,500 - in a win. Jury mentioned that sponsorship money and bonuses are imperative for a new fighter to sustain their career, and the UFC is known to be stingy in these two categories as well.

Jury fought in the UFC for almost seven years, but went 2-4 in a six-fight period before joining Bellator in 2019.

