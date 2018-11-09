5 Toughest Fighters In MMA

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 148 // 09 Nov 2018, 07:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These fighters defy the laws of human resilience

When one discusses the subject of "toughness" in the MMA realm, both fans, as well as experts, generally seem to be divided in their opinions as to what attribute truly constitutes toughness in a fighter. Truth be told -- toughness includes not only the physical realm but also matters of the mental dominion.

The sport of Mixed Martial Arts is an unforgiving one, and adversity in the form of injuries, brain damage and at times even death, isn't uncommon. Regardless, although the fight game may seem to be cruel on a given day, the fact remains that it does come with a truckload of benefits that aren't usually available to the common man.

In this article, we take a look at some of the toughest fighters in the sport of MMA. Bear in mind though, that said toughness includes not only the physical side of the game, but also the fighters' mental fortitude...

#5 Eddie Alvarez

The Underground King is one of the toughest fighters in MMA history

Eddie Alvarez is, beyond the shadow of a doubt, one of the toughest fighters to have ever graced a Mixed Martial Arts cage. The Underground King has been fighting for a long time now, and has held titles in reputable organizations such as Bellator MMA as well as the UFC -- besides, also setting his sights on the east now, recently having signed with ONE FC.

The reason behind Alvarez being widely regarded as one of the most resilient fighters to have ever competed in combat sports, is that the man never gives up. You quite literally have to incapacitate him to such a grave extent that either the referee calls off the fight, or Alvarez passes out.

Alvarez has always been a highly entertaining fighter, who is ready for a good old-fashioned brawl. Interestingly, his detractors often resort to pointing out the fact that Alvarez gets rocked in several fights, even in ones that he'd been controlling comfortably before a wild exchange dazes him.

Nevertheless, what most of his critics leave out, is the fact that The Underground King from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, almost always comes back to damage his opponent worse than he's been hurt...Resilient as a true king ought to be...

1 / 5 NEXT