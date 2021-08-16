5 toughest fights for UFC superstar Dustin Poirier if he moves up to welterweight

Dustin Poirier seems intent on making money and getting out of the UFC. After completing his trilogy with Conor McGregor and even claiming once that he doesn't like fighting anymore, 'The Diamond' is currently engaging in a war of words with Nate Diaz on Twitter.

Poirier, who started his UFC career at featherweight, hasn't found it easy to make the lightweight limit in the recent past. He looked fatigued and painfully lean during his second meeting with McGregor, and even tried to coax the Irishman into competing at welterweight for the trilogy.

It seems inevitable that Poirier will finish his UFC career at welterweight as his body gradually refuses to go through the strain of cutting to 155 lbs. In fact, depending on the outcome of his lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira later this year, we could see him compete at 170 lbs even as early as next year.

Here are the five toughest fights for Dustin Poirier if he moves up to welterweight, where he will undoubtedly have some big-money fights waiting for him.

#5 UFC welterweight contender Vicente Luque

UFC 260: Woodley v Luque

Vicente Luque is on a tear in the UFC welterweight division and is probably only one win away from a shot at the title. 'The Silent Assassin' has lost only to Leon Edwards and Stephen Thompson since December 2015, and is on a four-fight win streak at the moment.

As one of the most well-rounded fighters at welterweight, Luque could prove to be a stern test for Dustin Poirier. Not only is the Brazilian a dangerous striker with explosiveness and power, but he is also extremely durable and skilled on the ground. He has beaten fighters like Niko Price, Tyron Woodley and Michael Chiesa at their own game, and promises entertainment each time he steps into the octagon.

Poirier vs Luque would be an absolute barn-burner, with both fighters having a propensity to be sucked into a war. Remarkably, despite featuring two Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts, this fight probably won't even touch the mat.

