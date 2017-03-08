5 toughest UFC fighters that have never been knocked out

These guys just won't go down.

Mighty Mouse has a seemingly iron chin

Being a mixed martial artist isn't easy, with one of the main reasons for that being the ever-impending threat of being knocked out. Sure it's much more likely to happen to some than others, but as we all know literally anything can happen inside of the octagon and that's never been truer than it is in 2017. Honestly, it's so unpredictable these days.

But there are some fighters who seem to be immune to staring up at the lights, at least - in a knockout sense that is. We aren't calling these five guys invincible or indestructible or anything like that, and nor are we suggesting that others who haven't been knocked out are any worse - it's just that this lot impresses us the most. Whether that thought is shared among other UFC fans is a different point entirely.

Some of these fighters are older than others but that doesn't take away from their credibility one bit. Sure, some people say that your chin gets weaker as the years go on but if you manage to avoid the shots on a consistent basis then you don't have to worry about a thing. It doesn't sound simple, but these guys make it look that way.

With that being said, here are the five toughest UFC fighters that have never been knocked out.

#5 Demetrious Johnson

Will he ever lose the title?

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson may well be one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, but he never really gets the respect that he deserves. The guy is consistently considered to be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world and has an unbelievable chin, yet the only thing people tend to discuss is how "easy" his division is perceived to be.

Johnson has come up against some of the hardest hitters in the business including the likes of John Dodson and has come through the bouts with flying colours. His consistency allows him to frustrate his opponents whilst also being able to handle punishment when it comes his way, making him one of the most well-rounded fighters in the history of the sport.

Now to a man they call Notorious.