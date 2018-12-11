×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 UFC Champions who were overrated

Anderson Jones
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    11 Dec 2018, 18:45 IST

Which one of these two former UFC Heavyweight Champions made the list?
Which one of these two former UFC Heavyweight Champions made the list?

MMA is a complicated sport, after all, it’s an amalgamation of various intricate martial art forms. It’s a rarity to find a fighter proficient enough in every aspect of the game, and thus, rating fighters becomes all the more difficult.

Of course, there are the prodigal talents who were born to fight and are regarded as well-rounded specimens of MMA, but, you also have fighters whose weaknesses were apparent enough to exploit. The laughable fact is that many of the aforementioned fighters with noticeable chinks in their armor surprisingly went on to capture the top prize of the UFC.

Call it dumb luck, a momentary flash of brilliance or the result of unavoidable backstage politics; there were many Champions in UFC’s history that were hyped to the hilt. They may have won the title but were far from the best in their respective divisions and were found out sooner rather than later.

Agreed, you can be lacking in one facet of the sport and still have a respectable reign with smart game plans. However, consistency is what sets the champions apart from the rest and the names on this list lacked that too.

In this slider, we’ve mentioned overrated champions on the basis of the quality of their reign and the era they fought in. Now, the overrated-debate is a highly controversial and subjective topic. So, save your opinions and suggestions until the end of the slider.

#5 Forrest Griffin

Stephan Bonnar (L) and Forrest Griffin (R) after their classic fight.
Stephan Bonnar (L) and Forrest Griffin (R) after their classic fight.

It’s tough to hate a UFC Hall of Famer. Griffin was part of some memorable Light Heavyweight slugfests during his 7-year run with the UFC and won The Ultimate Fighter Season One.

Credited for catapulting the UFC’s mainstream credentials after ‘The Most Important Fight in UFC History’ against Stephan Bonnar, Griffin was naturally one of the hottest prospects in the promotion. He was bound to be pushed as a title contender but he could not capitalize on the hype that surrounded his likable persona.

Griffin staked his claim for Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s Light Heavyweight title by pulling off the upset of the year against Mauricio Rua. He realized his dream of becoming champion by beating Rampage at UFC 86 via unanimous decision by outpointing the loud-mouthed champion with a leg kick strategy. His reign, however, ended as a result of a clobbering he received at the hands of Rashad Evans in the subsequent fight. 

Advertisement

He never recovered from the loss as he got humiliated in his first-round KO defeat by Anderson Silva in his next fight. Griffin fought four more times after the Silva bout and notched up wins against Tito Ortiz and Rich Franklin before hanging up his gloves due to chronic injuries.



1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Brock Lesnar Johny Hendricks
Anderson Jones
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Greatest UFC Heavyweight Champions in History
RELATED STORY
Top 10 UFC Fighters of all time
RELATED STORY
5 best Brock Lesnar UFC fights
RELATED STORY
5 Craziest UFC fights in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC Light-Heavyweight Champions in History
RELATED STORY
5 Future UFC Heavyweight Champions
RELATED STORY
The 5 Most Popular UFC Champions of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 Most ripped UFC fighters
RELATED STORY
5 Richest UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
UFC 116: What happened when Brock Lesnar defended the...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us