UFC Fight Night 136 Weigh-ins: 5 Interesting Things That You Missed

Mark Hunt - Set to main-event versus Aleksei Oleinik

So, the UFC Fight Night 136 weigh-ins have now taken place.

Weigh-ins are critical events which take place before the actual fight-nights to check if the fighters fit into their division's weights or not.

If a fighter fails to make the weight, then often championship matches can be made non-title or fights can be cancelled completely.

Needless to say, these events can often be tense affairs. This slideshow looks at five interesting things that took place at Fight Night 136: Moscow's weigh-ins which you may have missed.

#5 Mark Hunt massively outweighs Alexey Oleynik:

Mark Hunt - Has the weight advantage over his opponent

Headliner Mark Hunt weighed in at a mammoth 265 pounds, thirty pounds heavier than his UFC Fight Night opponent, Alexey Oleynik.

The pair were all smiles with none of the aggravation that can sometimes cloud these affairs but the difference in size was eminently visible, even without the scales.

Hunt who could be considered a super-heavyweight is no stranger to weighing in much heavier than his opponent but one must wonder whether this will prove to be an advantage over the agile, submission machine, Olyenik.

It will be interesting to find out.

#4 No ceremonial weigh-in:

UFC Fight Night 136's weigh-in lacked the drama of previous weigh-ins

There was no ceremonial weigh-in event today as UFC did not present the usual pomp and circumstance for the fans that often highlight these events.

It was a much more muted affair in a Moscow hotel as UFC quickly went about their business in providing the weigh-in results without too much fuss.

The fans will have to wait until Saturday night to set their eyes on the fighters instead.

Quite why there was no ceremonial weigh-in has thus far been unconfirmed but it was certainly unusual.

