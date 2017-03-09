5 UFC Fighters and their comic book equivalents

These five fighters wouldn't be out of place in the world of comics.

by jaygoace Top 5 / Top 10 09 Mar 2017, 17:20 IST

It’s all about McGregor. Or Deadpool?

The most interesting stories in combat sports always start with a character. The human element is often times the parts of stories in sports that makes them so intriguing and in comic books, there is much of the same. Whether we are dealing with a world guided by a hero, anti-hero or villain, it is the character that makes or breaks the intrigue of a story. The unique thing about the sport of MMA is the fighter’s own ability to sell themselves as they are.

MMA’s human element is an enormous part of why we love the sport and the fighters in it. Once you really look at it, the MMA world and comic books share many similarities such as the element of chaos. Stepping into the octagon to challenge the man standing in front of you is the closest idea we can have of what it would be like in the endeavours of an adventurous comic book character.

But which UFC fighters’ personalities, marketability, story-lines and career antics reflect that of a comic book character? Here are Sportskeeda’s 5 UFC fighters and their comic book equivalents.

#5 Conor McGregor - Deadpool

The similarity between these two characters is uncanny in many ways. The MMA community knows Conor McGregor as the former two-weight world champion who parades his gold belts on the stairway of his private jet, trash talks like no one else in the modern fight game and calls out just about every relevant name in the business.

However, it is McGregor’s unmatched wit – a trait that even his haters find admirable – that he shares with Deadpool. Both characters carry a dark and quick wit that is usually followed up by a threat, or in Deadpool’s case, a pretty insane fight scene. The UFC 205 press conference where McGregor just about threw a chair at Eddie Alvarez is the closest example of such.

It is true that the Irishman doesn’t carry around two deadly weapons but one could say his left hand – often deemed “the touch of death” – could count as a weapon. Both of these characters are energetic, fantastic martial artists and filled to the brim with quality wit. A perfect pairing.