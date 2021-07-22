5 UFC fighters from the previous generation all new fans should know

The current era of combat sports, dominated by superstars like Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya and Khabib Nurmagomedov, has brought several new fans to the UFC.

As the promotion and the sport of MMA continue to grow, fans have found solace in supporting their favorite fighters through thick and thin. The UFC has never been more popular than it is now, and it's important to recognize the efforts of the men who've brought the organization to where it is today.

Here are five UFC fighters from the previous generation all new fans should know about. Interestingly, all five have been inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame for their contributions to the promotion and MMA as a whole.

#5 Former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten

Bas Rutten fought only twice in the UFC (his final professional fight was under the WFA banner, which the UFC later bought out). But 'El Guapo' left an indelible impact on the sport of MMA, resulting in UFC president Dana White inducting him into the Pioneer Wing of the Hall of Fame.

Rutten competed in Japan's Pancrase for most of his career, losing only four fights - to Ken Shamrock (twice), Frank Shamrock and Masakatsu Funaki. The Dutchman won the King of Pancrase Openweight Championship in a promotion which had rules that seem awfully strange now - submissions could be stopped by grasping the ring's rope at the cost of a point; closed-fist punches to standing opponents weren't allowed; ground-and-pound was allowed but not encouraged.

Nevertheless, Rutten worked hard to improve his ground game, which proved to be his undoing during most of his early fights in Pancrase. He eventually managed to complement his lethal kickboxing with a decent submission offense, making a name for himself as a fast learner and a dangerous fighter.

Rutten made his UFC debut in 1999 and won the vacant heavyweight title in his second fight, beating Kevin Randleman in a slightly controversial decision. He would fight only once more before injuries forced him to retire from professional competition, but his contribution to the sport cannot be brushed under the carpet.

