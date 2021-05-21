5 UFC fighters who have been recipients of 'Dana White Privilege'

Tony Ferguson made waves at the UFC 262 pre-show press conference when he claimed that lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler had 'Dana White Privilege'.

Chandler was elevated to a championship bout after just one fight in the UFC, and Ferguson - who was once on a 12-fight win streak but never clinched undisputed gold - has a right to be aggrieved.

Some fighters have been handed leniency by the UFC and White, largely due to the money they rake in. After all, White knows how to run a business better than anyone and has a keen understanding of when to make exceptions.

Here are five UFC fighters who've benefited from 'Dana White Privilege'.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's UFC career was damaged by injuries, but he lived a charmed life right from the time he signed for the promotion. With only one professional fight under his belt, the pro wrestling legend was booked in the co-main event of UFC 81 against heavyweight legend Frank Mir.

And although Lesnar lost the fight, he found himself in a championship bout just one win later. 'The Beast Incarnate' took on another MMA legend in Randy Couture, and this time he came out on top, knocking him out in the second round.

Lesnar defended his title twice, even exacting his revenge over Mir, but it was clear that he wouldn't have the longevity for a sustained run in the heavyweight division.

Lesnar's most controversial moment came ahead of a return to the UFC in July 2016, when he was scheduled to take on Mark Hunt. Having come out of retirement, he was granted a special exemption by USADA, with the decision to let him bypass the intense testing program maligned by most in the MMA community.

In what came as a surprise to no one, Lesnar vs Hunt was declared a no-contest. The 43-year-old was even expected to be controversially handed a direct title shot against Daniel Cormier in 2018 by White, but he didn't make a second return to the sport.

#4 Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was one of the more understated recipients of 'Dana White Privilege', as she largely backed up the hype surrounding her ahead of her UFC debut. Well, at least until she was sparked by Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Rousey was handed the bantamweight strap as the first woman to join the UFC, with her StrikeForce record serving as the reasoning behind White's decision. And while she reeled off title defense after title defense, being promoted on end along the way, it all came tumbling down in a matter of two fights.

The extent to which Rousey was marketed by the UFC and White can be explained by the fact that she was a trendsetter in women's MMA and helped shape the sport as we know it today.

#3 CM Punk

CM Punk's MMA career is the stuff of infamy, and rightly so. The former professional wrestler waltzed into the UFC despite having no experience in the sport, even competing on the main card of UFC 203 while other experienced fighters like Brad Tavares and Nik Lentz found themselves on the prelims.

Punk lost in embarrassing fashion in his first pro fight against Mickey Gall via rear-naked choke. It was clear that he didn't have the skills to succeed in the UFC, and to make matters worse, he was paid a reported USD 500,000 for the fight.

Punk got another main card fight, against Mike Jackson at UFC 225. And despite the step down in competition, he suffered a comprehensive UD loss. White finally gave up on his pet project and stated Punk wouldn't fight in the UFC again.

#2 Jon Jones

Jon Jones may be embroiled in a frustrating pay dispute with the UFC right now, but the promotion and its president have been patient with the former light heavyweight champion throughout his controversy-ridden career.

Ahead of UFC 232, Jones returned a positive test for turinabol, with the Nevada State Athletic Commission refusing to let him compete. The UFC moved the event to Los Angeles instead, with the decision coming under severe criticism from fans and fighters alike.

Through failed drug tests, arrests and various other reputation-damaging incidents that may have ended Jones' career in another promotion, the UFC repeatedly let him compete in title fights, even if they stripped him of the belt when he was out of action.

#1 Conor McGregor

Due to his sheer impact on the UFC, Conor McGregor has been handed a long rope by president Dana White. He has been involved in a few controversies outside the Octagon, such as the infamous bus attack incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov.

And although White has condemned these acts, he's been just as quick to forgive his biggest star. McGregor suffered barely any consequences for his antics in the lead-up to the Khabib fight.

McGregor has benefited on other occasions as well. 'The Notorious' held onto the lightweight title for almost two years despite being inactive, with White even allowing him to venture into the world of boxing for a bout against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor has always been granted immediate rematches, with the cases in point being Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier. But this may not be a clear instance of 'Dana White Privilege', as both the Irishman's opponent and fans wanted those fights to happen.

It is clear that McGregor has received some special treatment over the years. But like the others on this list, that's understandable given how big a draw he is.