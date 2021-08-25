5 UFC fighters who didn't show up to the biggest fight of their life

In a highly competitive promotion like the UFC, a single moment can change the course of a fighter's career.

Former UFC fighter Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza recently admitted that he regrets having not held out for a title shot back in his heyday. Others like Joanne Calderwood and Leon Edwards have also expressed remorse at the way they missed out on big fights.

These fighters aren't alone among a group who have seen misfortune befall them ahead of what would've been a career-defining moment. Either due to injury or other out-of-ring controversies, the following five fighters were unable to make the walk to the octagon for a potentially historic clash.

Here are five UFC fighters who didn't show up to the biggest fight of their life.

#5 Cole Miller vs Conor McGregor - UFC Fight Night 46

The early part of Conor McGregor's UFC career saw a rapid rise that few expected. After dispatching Marcus Brimage via first-round TKO on his UFC debut in April 2013, 'The Notorious' vanquished eventual featherweight champion Max Holloway in August 2013.

McGregor tore his ACL during the Holloway fight and returned to the UFC almost a year later. He was scheduled to face Cole Miller, who had been in the promotion since 2007 and had recently signed a new four-fight contract. But Miller suffered a thumb injury while training for the fight and had to pull out.

McGregor fought Diego Brandao instead and knocked him out in the first round on a historic run to the UFC featherweight title. In hindsight, Miller's last chance at UFC stardom disappeared the moment he withdrew from his clash against the Irishman. He fought four more times in the UFC without a win before being cut.

