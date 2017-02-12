5 UFC fighters that can be Hollywood's next big superstar after Dwayne Johnson

Could we smell what Hollywood is cooking?

@nishgunner by Nishant Raj Top 5 / Top 10 12 Feb 2017, 22:18 IST

The Rock is arguably the biggest box-office star in the world right now

It was the year 2001 when Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson broke into mainstream Hollywood with The Mummy Returns. It wasn’t the first time when a WWF/E superstar had made a crossover to Hollywood as The Rock joined the likes of Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and The Undertaker, who had previously featured in films.

Owing to his superstardom and the ‘millions and millions’ of fans around the world, The Rock started getting more recognition as an actor than as a WWE superstar. Delivering hit after hit, The Rock is currently the highest paid actor in Hollywood, elbowing out Robert Downey Jr. and Brad Pitt in the process!

While on a parallel level, there has been a significant Hollywood-diaspora even in the UFC, with some major fighters crossing over from fighting in the octagon to fighting in front of the camera!

Here are 5 UFC fighters who could very well be Hollywood’s next Dwayne Johnson!

#5 Georges St-Pierre

Batroc planning his attack on Cap’n America

Boasting of a stellar fighting record and universal fan following, Georges St-Pierre is the personification of ‘sport and beyond’. While, he may currently be taking time from the sport, the world is unsure about his future inside the Octagon.

This is so because of his burgeoning prospects as a movie-star, following in the footsteps of predecessors who’ve taken the plunge with Hollywood. St-Pierre’s first mainstream claim-to-fame was playing Batroc the Leaper in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, a character he convincingly portrayed not just because of his highfalutin’ mixed martial arts skills but also because Batroc required him to play a tough, yet cliched French-speaking villain.

Georges’ next big venture saw him bring gravitas to the role of a mixed martial artist, when he played Kavi in the highly-anticipated MMA blockbuster Kickboxer: Vengeance. With a filmography as impressive as his in-ring exploits, George St-Pierre, most commonly referred to as GSP, might foray further into the film business, given that he’s away from the sport and already 35-years-old.