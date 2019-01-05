5 UFC fighters that can go to ONE Championship

Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate is presently an important part of the ONE Championship corporate team

The UFC is without a modicum of doubt, the world's premier Mixed Martial Arts promotion today. However, as is the case with most industries, the MMA sphere has also witnessed several other organizations try their level best to beat the UFC.

While the vast majority of combat sports fans and pundits view Bellator MMA as the clear number-2 Mixed Martial Arts promotion in the world, companies such as ONE Championship, Professional Fighters League, Rizin FF, and several others have been putting forth their own events worldwide. While said events may not be as high-profile as those that are organized by the UFC, they are still highly reputable in their own right.

As of late, several notable former UFC fighters such as Rich Franklin and Miesha Tate have signed with ONE FC as a part of the promotion's corporate team. Additionally, ONE FC has also managed to sign active ex-UFC fighters such as pound-for-pound great Demetrius Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, Sage Northcutt, as well as several other talented combatants from all over the world.

Today, we take a special look at a few current UFC fighters who could go to ONE Championship in the near future. A potential move to ONE Championship could not only benefit their brand but also give them adequate time to take advantage of a few greater opportunities the promotion accords its fighters...

#5 Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler is violence personified

'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler is widely regarded as one of the most violent fighters of all time. Lawler previously held the UFC Welterweight Championship and had a highly exciting reign with the title -- known for his all-out wars with Johny Hendricks (2x), Rory Macdonald (2x), and Carlos Condit, among countless other entertaining fights.

However, apart from his KO loss to current champion Tyron Woodley, Lawler's biggest problem has been that most fighters out-wrestle him and beat him on the judges' scorecards. Well, considering that former ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren is now in the UFC and all set to face Lawler this year; it only makes sense for Lawler to leave the UFC and join ONE Championship if he loses to Askren.

Askren is the clear favorite to out-wrestle and defeat Lawler, and should the latter sign with ONE Championship, he'd probably have an easier time there owing to the fact that ONE Championship's Welterweight division primarily comprises strikers and not high-level wrestlers.

