5 UFC fighters who got into gym altercations

Some UFC fighters took the fights outside of the ring.

@johny_payne by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 19:46 IST

Several UFC fighters have been part of unwanted altercations at the gym

From bully beat-downs to personal affairs playing out within the confines of an MMA gym—the wild and unpredictable sport of MMA never ceases to amaze us.

It's rather startling when one looks at the insane face-offs between commoners on the one hand, and trained combat sportspersons on the other. It’s all too normal for an average Joe to walk into a gym, and size up his MMA counterpart and pick up a fight.

Additionally, the same can be said for a few MMA blokes who tend to look past reasoning and verbally settling their differences, and instead duking it out in the ring. Here, let's take a look at a few infamous gym altercations featuring well-known UFC combatants.

#5 Josh Neer beats down a giant bully

Josh Neer confronted and knocked out his online bully in a gym war

Well, this was a rather infamous scuffle between a UFC veteran and an internet bully who threatened him for a considerable amount of time, eventually garnering a response from ‘The Dentist’.

It was about a couple of years ago, when Josh Neer a career 170-pounder, accepted a challenge to fight by an online troll by the name of Patrick Martin—a man who weighed 270+ pounds and stands at 6’6” tall. The cyberbully heckled Neer, threatening him on multiple occasions on Facebook.

Although Neer chose to ignore the troll, the constant jabbing and stalking got to the UFC veteran, who invited Martin to a gym in order to settle the score. The ‘fight’ ended with Neer on top of the bully, raining down Ground-&-Pound on Martin, rendering him unconscious before a couple of gym staff intervened to stop the beat-down.