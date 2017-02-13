5 UFC Fighters who had beef with Dana White

Sometimes, There's really no way around an inevitable conflict of interests.

by Sukhmeet Sandhu Top 5 / Top 10 13 Feb 2017, 15:40 IST

It is not a good idea to piss off the BOSS

There's something to be said about communication skills and the ability to be articulate and present your case well. If you lack this expertise, you are almost certain to not make it far in your career but if you excel at it, you may very well find that you can always go higher. Sometimes, the present job may seem like a restriction and your boss the jail keeper.

Although there are always more than two sides to a story, sometimes the clash is inevitable. In the realm of combat sports, though, most altercations end up becoming public. It is usually not a good idea to not be on good terms with your boss but sometimes things slip a little too out of hand.

Here are 5 times Dana White found the fighters disagreeing with him on a public platform.

#1 Tito Ortiz

The situation is very self-explanatory

Dana has had more than a few beefs in his time as the president of the biggest MMA organisation in the world but no one pissed him off more than the self-proclaimed "people's champ", Tito Ortiz.

Once the Light Heavyweight champion of the UFC, Tito sure has come a long way. The wave that he was once riding as a Champion has been over for a while but his popularity is still very much intact.

Although the level of competition he has faced through the years has declined considerably, he still has the charismatic aura about him that can help him make the perfect babyface for any company, except the UFC.

Perhaps, the mixture of this Type A personality, unwillingness to take orders from someone else and not wanting to work on someone else's terms, led to the massive grudge against Dana White. A beef which at one point in time was even about to materialise in the form of a three-round boxing bout, which unfortunately never ended up happening.

Ultimately, the back and forth exchanges between White and Ortiz have been very entertaining and have made for good television, also allowing the UFC to provide a lot of context to the fights taking place inside the Octagon.