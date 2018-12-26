×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 UFC fighters who retired in 2018

Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    26 Dec 2018, 16:55 IST

UFC legend Michael Bisping officially retired in May 2018
UFC legend Michael Bisping officially retired in May 2018

Retirement in MMA is always a bit of a touchy subject. Some fighters retire but simply can’t stay away from the game – like BJ Penn, who’s returned from the shelf on 3 occasions now. Others appear to hang up their gloves too soon and under surprising circumstances – Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson comes to mind – while others hang on for way too long.

As the UFC’s history gets deeper, more notable fighters seem to retire every year, and 2018 has been no different. We’ve seen more than one big-name star hang up their gloves this year – including a handful of former UFC champions – and given most of them are pretty old in MMA terms and look past their best, hopefully these retirements stick.

Here are 5 notable UFC fighters who retired in 2018.

#1 Michael Bisping

Bisping won the UFC Middleweight title in 2016
Bisping won the UFC Middleweight title in 2016

The first – and to date only – UFC champion from the UK, Michael Bisping actually fought his final UFC match in November 2017, but didn’t actually confirm an official retirement until late May 2018. The announcement hardly came as a surprise given Bisping – 39 years old - had been competing in the UFC for 12 years, debuting back in June 2006, and had a total of 29 UFC bouts under his belt.

The reasons for hanging it up that Bisping gave made total sense, too. Firstly, he’d reached his career goal by winning the UFC Middleweight title in 2016 by knocking out Luke Rockhold, a victory that was hugely unexpected given many fans had written him off as being past his best at that point. Essentially, ‘The Count’ had nothing more to prove.

And secondly, he’d suffered some serious injuries during his UFC tenure, but none more worrying than a torn retina in 2013. That injury kept him out for a solid year, and he continued to suffer from eye problems for the remainder of his career. Bisping even revealed that after his final loss to Kelvin Gastelum, he’d begun to have problems with his “good” eye, too.

A true legend of the Octagon, Bisping remains the biggest MMA star ever produced by the UK – sorry Dan Hardy – and will probably be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame sooner rather than later. With the UFC’s big move to ESPN on the horizon, Bisping will likely remain with the promotion as an analyst for the foreseeable future.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Rashad Evans Michael Bisping UFC Fighters
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
UK based, big follower of football and MMA. Tottenham and England fan for life!
5 UFC fighters who should be in UFC Hall of Fame
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Brazilian UFC Fighters
RELATED STORY
5 Most Famous UFC Fighters 
RELATED STORY
5 Richest UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 most controversial UFC moments of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Most violent fighters in UFC history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UFC fighters who have never won a belt
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
4 Fighters With Most Fights In The UFC
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UFC Fighters of 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us