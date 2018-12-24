5 UFC fighters who should be in UFC Hall of Fame

Michael Bisping had a Hall of Fame-worthy career

The UFC Hall of Fame was created in 2003 as part of UFC’s 10 year anniversary. Over the years, the Hall of Fame underwent some major changes and as it stands now, it has four wings: the Pioneer wing, the modern-era wing, contributors and fights.

So far, the UFC has inducted 15 names into the pioneer wing, 4 names into the modern-era wing, 6 names into the contributors' list and 4 fights into the fight list, taking the total tally to 30 total inductions.

In 2019, UFC will once again be adding to this number as a few names are expected to be inducted. With this in mind, we will be trying to list down five names that the UFC can induct into the Hall of Fame.

As there is a long list of names to be considered if we talk about active fighters, this list will only be looking into names that have retired from the sport. So here are five UFC fighters who should be in the UFC Hall of fame.

#5 Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate is now associated with ONE Championship

In 2018, the UFC inducted Ronda Rousey into the Hall of Fame. There are no arguments on whether Rousey deserves to be in the Hall of Fame or not. But since Rousey is inducted, one name that UFC can consider is Miesha Tate.

Now, I’m not saying Tate should be in the Hall of Fame just because Rousey is inducted, I’m saying Tate should be in the Hall of Fame because Tate deserves to be there.

She is one of the pioneers of Women’s MMA and held championships in both Strikeforce and the UFC. Over the course of her career, Tate fought names like Ronda Rousey, Sarah Kaufman, Holly Holm and Cat Zingano among others.

In 2016, she decided to retire from the sport while having a professional record of 18-7 to her name. Tate is currently involved with ONE championship and hopefully, this won’t be a hurdle to her UFC Hall of Fame Induction.

