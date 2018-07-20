5 UFC fighters who would beat Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar might be returning to the UFC, but there are plenty of fighters who would give him a nasty welcome

Brock Lesnar is coming back to the UFC, and while the majority of fans seem excited for his return, outside of Daniel Cormier – who’s likely in for the biggest payout of his career when he defends the UFC Heavyweight title against ‘The Beast Incarnate’ – it doesn’t seem that a lot of the other UFC fighters are too enthused.

Lesnar has recently come under fire from the likes of Stipe Miocic and Luke Rockhold, and while it makes financial sense to have the WWE Universal champ challenge Cormier, it doesn’t make much sense from a sporting perspective given Brock has only had one fight since 2011.

The truth is that he’s likely to be beaten down by Cormier, and if we’re honest there are probably more active fighters currently on the UFC roster who could beat him too. Here are 5 of them.

#1 Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes has all the physical tools to take out Lesnar

If any fighter has a right to feel aggrieved at Lesnar being granted what’s essentially a free shot at the Heavyweight title, it’s Curtis Blaydes. ‘Razor’ is unbeaten in UFC action since his late-notice debut fight with Francis Ngannou in 2016, and 2018 has seen him pick up his biggest wins to date, over former title challengers Mark Hunt and Alistair Overeem.

At just 27, Blaydes is still relatively young for a heavyweight, but he’s essentially got all of the tools to beat anyone in the division – including Lesnar. At 6’4” and 254lbs he’s got a huge frame, and he’s made the most of it in the majority of his UFC outings, showing freakish strength in his fights with Hunt and Adam Milstead in particular.

He’s got a powerful wrestling background – he won the NJCAA National Championship as a redshirt sophomore – and his striking has now developed too to the point where he was able to badly hurt Overeem standing. If he were to fight Lesnar, all he’d need to do would be to either hurt Brock standing, or put him on his back – which he’s capable of doing – and the outcome would likely end violently in the favour of Blaydes.

