5 UFC fighters who will return this year after a long layoff

The UFC has already put on several entertaining shows in 2021, with various contenders like Leon Edwards and Gregor Gillespie returning to the Octagon after a long spell on the sidelines.

More quality fighters are expected to make their way back to the UFC over the course of the next six months. Here are five UFC fighters who will return to the Octagon this year after a long layoff - for the first time since 2019, to be precise.

#5 Ryan Hall - will compete at UFC 264 on July 10

UFC 232 Jones v Gustafsson 2

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Ryan Hall last competed in the UFC in July 2019, when he took on Darren Elkins and coasted to a comfortable unanimous decision win. With an unblemished 4-0 UFC record, 'The Wizard' is one of the better featherweights on the roster.

But Hall has found fights tough to come by, with very few opponents willing to take on the challenge of facing him, and has also suffered a spate of injuries. He was scheduled to fight Dan Ige earlier this year, but had to pull out of the bout with a hip injury. Last year, the TUF 22 winner withdrew from a fight against Ricardo Lamas.

After a two-year layoff, Hall will return to the Octagon and take on the undefeated Ilia Topuria at UFC 264 on July 10.

#4 Tatiana Suarez - expected to compete in September

UFC 238 Cejudo v Moraes

With a perfect 8-0 record, Tatiana Suarez was well on course to claim the UFC strawweight championship before a series of complicated injuries forced her to take a step back from the sport.

Suarez last fought in June 2019, when she recorded a unanimous decision win over Nina Nunes. She also has notable wins over Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso, apart from a submission win in the TUF 23 finale.

Suarez's opponent for her UFC return hasn't been confirmed yet, but the 30-year-old has claimed that she'll move up to flyweight in an attempt to reduce the risk of injury. She has an eye on a September return, but isn't ruling out entering the Octagon as early as August.

#3 T.J. Dillashaw - will compete at UFC Fight Night on July 24

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

T.J Dillashaw would've already made his UFC return this year against Cory Sandhagen, were it not for a cut he sustained during sparring.

The 35-year-old, who relinquished the UFC bantamweight title after testing positive for banned substances, is returning from a two-year ban imposed by USADA. Dillashaw last competed against Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight championship, a fight in which he was knocked out in the first round.

The Dillashaw-Sandhagen bout, which will have a major impact on the state of the UFC's bantamweight division, has been rescheduled to a Fight Night card on July 24.

#2 Nate Diaz - will compete at UFC 263 on June 12

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Nate Diaz's name is always part of the headlines, whether he's competing or not. One of the most entertaining fighters in UFC history, the 36-year-old last fought in November 2019, when he took on Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt.

Diaz returns on June 12 at UFC 263, where he faces a significant step up in competition in the form of Leon Edwards. The bout will be the first five-round co-main event in the history of the promotion.

Diaz's previous return to the UFC after a long layoff saw him put in an imperious display against Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis. It remains to be seen how he fares against one of the best welterweights on the planet.

#1 Yair Rodriguez - will compete at UFC Fight Night on July 17

UFC Fight Night The Korean Zombie v Rodriguez

UFC president Dana White recently announced that Yair Rodriguez vs Max Holloway is in the works for a Fight Night card on July 17.

'El Pantera' hasn't stepped foot in the Octagon since his decision win over Jeremy Stephens in October 2019. With wins over The Korean Zombie, Dan Hooker, B.J. Penn and Andre Fili, Rodriguez seemed to be on a surefire path to the title before running into a roadblock with his cursed fight against Zabit Magomedsharipov.

Speaking about the possibility of a fight against Holloway, Rodriguez recently said:

"I think that'll be an amazing fight, to be honest, you know. Max has earned all my respect, since I started fighting even before that for the UFC and you know, he's one of the best pound-for-pound in history. You know, who wouldn't like to fight him? Who would not like to fight Max Holloway? I would love to face him, you know, at some point, one day. It will be amazing for me, for my career. It will make my career grow."

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.