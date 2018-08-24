Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 UFC Fighters With Most Wins

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
105   //    24 Aug 2018, 22:16 IST

A few notable MMA legends hold the record for most wins in UFC history
The UFC boasts several notable fighters who fight tooth and nail inside the promotion's famed Octagon--for money, pride, honour, glory or their own reasons.

While the sport of MMA is built largely on the belief that wins and losses don't matter as much as the consistency in one's performances and evolution of the fighter's overall MMA game, the fact remains that walking out with the "W" does carry a certain amount of significance. It's rather intriguing to note that in order to ensure that a fighter walks out of the cage victorious, a myriad of factors come into play.

The sheer complexity of the Mixed Martial Arts battle further accentuates the fickle nature of the results in this wild sport. An MMA bout can end in multiple ways - be it a punch, kick, elbow, knee; by way of submission; or on the judges' scorecards.

Considering the aforementioned facts, it's no secret that attaining a winning record in the sport of MMA, particularly at the highest levels, is, in and of itself, a great challenge. On that note, today, we take a look at the UFC fighters with the most wins.

#5 Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes is an MMA legend
Having competed at Welterweight as well as in Catch-weight bouts, Matt Hughes is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of his era.

Hughes is a former UFC Welterweight Champion and possessed incredible wrestling skills -something which he utilized masterfully during his lengthy reign at the top of the food chain at 170 pounds. Despite initially focusing, largely on the grappling aspect of MMA combat, Hughes eventually developed respectable striking mechanics as well.

Matt Hughes has a record of 18 wins in the UFC, which bags him the 5th position on this list. Hughes' overall MMA record is that of 45 wins and 9 losses.

The UFC Hall of Famer has been lauded by both fans and critics alike for putting forth excellent performances over the course of his long and storied career in the sport of MMA, with a ton of significance being accorded to the sheer number of bouts this legend partook in, as well as the lengthy list of deadly opponents he faced in the UFC.

