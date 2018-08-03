5 UFC fighters with the most Twitter followers

Social media is how most fans connect with their heroes worldwide. Twitter is the medium of choice for many people. UFC fighters are as active on Twitter as most other sportspeople. This list looks at those who have the most followers on the medium.

Note: Followers correct at time of writing (02/08/18)

#5 Joanna Jedrzejczyk- 256k followers

With over a quarter million followers, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is one of the most followed athletes on Twitter. The former Women's Strawweight Champion is an active participant on the medium and it's not hard to see why she is so popular in terms of followers.

One of the most entertaining strikers in MMA, Jedrzejczyk is an entertaining fighter and engaging personality. Posting in English as well as her native Polish, Jedrzejczyk has a global presence which will surely grow further if she can continue to rebuild her career after her consecutive losses to Rose Namajunas.

#4 Holly Holm- 350k followers

Holly Holm is the most popular female UFC star on Twitter with an incredible 350,000 followers. The former boxer, most famous for being the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey, lost her Bantamweight Championship, in her first title defense.

Extremely active on Twitter, Holm routinely posts about her family life, training and trips to the cinema, and connects with her fans in random discussions about wide-ranging topics.

Holm is as entertaining with her tweets as she is in the Octagon.

#3 Daniel Cormier- 634k followers

It's no surprise to see the current, reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion on this list. One of the most exciting and talented fighters of his era, Daniel Cormier has been entertaining MMA fans for years.

Tweeting on almost any subject, Cormier will post videos of himself playing Connect 4 or his thoughts on the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Using the medium to sell himself and his fights, Cormier is a skilled self-publicist. Expect to see him rack up many more followers if his mooted fight with WWE megastar, and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar comes to fruition.

