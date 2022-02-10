5 UFC fights to look forward to in the second quarter of 2022

With February already upon us, the UFC are now well into the first quarter of 2022. A number of big fights have already been scheduled for the second quarter, with many events planned for June 4.

Fight announcements have been coming in thick and fast recently, with some big names set to compete. In the second quarter of 2022 alone, there are already four important title fights that have been scheduled at the big PPV events in April and May.

There is more to come, as we are yet to learn the fights which will take place at the June PPV. There are a wealth of fight night matches to look forward to with some very important bouts in the main events.

With so much on the platter, here are five interesting UFC fights you can watch in the second quarter of 2022:

#5. Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad II - UFC fight night 204

Belal Muhammad will face Vicente Luque on April 16th

While these two might somewhat be new faces to the welterweight top five, now that they are there, this fight has become incredibly important. The no. 4 and no. 5 ranked fighters will meet on April 16 in what will surprisingly be the first main event of Vicente Luque's career.

With Kamaru Usman expected to take on Leon Edwards for the title next, the two will become the highest-ranked fighters in the division not to have faced the champion. Admittedly, there is a fairly substantial threat that Khamzat Chimaev could leapfrog these men should he get another win next time out.

This could make both men even more keen to deliver a statement victory. While Muhammad's style is typically attritional, Luque has been incredibly fun to watch in recent times. Given the stakes on the line here, this one has the potential to steal the show.

