5 UFC fights fans really want to see

Luke Sims FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 100 // 19 Nov 2018, 23:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The biggest fight in UFC history: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor

It is very clear that the UFC is in a new era, one that is all about the 'money fights'. Conor McGregor's arrival at the company back in 2013 has proven to be a very lucrative one for the MMA leaders.

The UFC was sold for $4.2 billion back in 2016 and recently signed a deal with ESPN which has resulted in the organization's president, Dana White claiming that the company is now worth in the region of $7 billion.

This of course, is all down to the success in numbers the shows bring in. Former double champ, McGregor has played a huge role in this as he holds every record in the book when it comes to numbers and figures.

To bring in the most viewers the UFC are now forced into setting up the most in-demand fights that are possible. We are going to be taking a look at 5 of the most in-demand fights right now and that would be sure to bring in the numbers.

#5 Israel Adesanya-Darren Till

Israel Adesanya vs Darren Till

At number 5 we have a fight fans dream of. Adesanya vs Till sees two of the best strikers in MMA today, face off. Darren Till announced that he would be moving up to middleweight after he fell short in his welterweight title fight against Tyron Woodley, and who better to welcome him to the division other than, 'The Last Stylebender'.

Adesanya announced himself as a legit contender in the 185-pound division after he walked through Derek Brunson at UFC 230, finishing him in the very first round after a punch perfect performance. This fight makes perfect sense for both fighters as a win over the other would likely only put them just one more victory away from a shot at the middleweight champion.

1 / 5 NEXT