5 UFC stars with an awkward fighting style

There are a few things that come naturally to fighters, giving them a massive advantage each time they step foot in the UFC's octagon. An awkward fighting style, which usually can't be replicated in training by sparring partners, is one such trait.

Many UFC fighters have used their unpredictability and unique skillsets to amass a career in the promotion. Fighters like Lyoto Machida, Jon Jones, Darren Elkins and Ben Rothwell have been difficult to counter, even if some of these names have frequently tasted defeat. Even on the current roster, several UFC fighters have turned heads with their unconventional techniques.

Here are five UFC stars who have an awkward fighting style.

#5 UFC featherweight Ryan Hall

It's tough to accurately describe Ryan Hall's style. The third-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is one of the most unassuming fighters on the UFC roster, with his unique style involving Imanari rolls and kicks from distance giving him an eight-fight win streak following a loss in his professional debut.

Hall racked up four wins in the UFC, including one over former lightweight and welterweight champion B.J. Penn, before falling to Ilia Topuria at UFC 264 last month. 'The Wizard' came under immense criticism for being one-dimensional against Topuria, but that's how he has fought for most of his career.

Hall's skills on the ground are exceptional. However, he has found opponents tough to come by and injuries have been far too frequent for his liking. The 36-year-old doesn't have much time left at the top level, but he remains one of the true martial artists in MMA right now.

