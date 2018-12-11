5 UFC Welterweights who could defeat Tyron Woodley

JM Payne FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 77 // 11 Dec 2018, 03:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These fighters could most definitely defeat Tyron Woodley (right)

Tyron "The Chosen One" Woodley has reigned as the king of the 170-pound weight-class ever since having dethroned former champion Robbie Lawler. Woodley has truly come into his own as of late and has improved in leaps and bounds with every other fight.

Although most fans and experts believe that T-Wood isn't likely to be dethroned anytime soon, we simply cannot deny the fact that the UFC Welterweight Division has always been a murderers' row where any contender out of the top-10 could potentially dethrone the champion on a given night.

On that note, it's undeniable that Woodley, for as great as he is, isn't infallible. The man has been beaten before, and to be honest, there's no such thing as an invincible fighter. Today, we delve deep into the UFC Welterweight division and look at the fighters who could likely defeat Tyron Woodley and end his reign as the 170-pound king.

#5 Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman is one of the most efficient fighters in the UFC today

"The Nigerian Nightmare" may very well be one of the most underrated fighters in all of Mixed Martial Arts today. Usman is, and I say this without a modicum of doubt, one of the greatest Welterweights on the planet right now!

The Nigerian-American athlete is a lifelong wrestler, who had been criticized by many for his seemingly rudimentary striking skills early on in his career. Regardless, Usman seems to have come a long way from the days when he used to shoot desperate takedowns in an attempt to get the fight to the mat.

In the here and now, Usman is a confident striker, who went toe-to-toe with one of the best strikers in the company today, former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael Dos Anjos. Frankly speaking, Usman could potentially out-wrestle Tyron Woodley, and perhaps out-work the latter on the feet as well with his high-volume style of striking.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement