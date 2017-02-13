5 "undead" fighters that are UFC's version of The Undertaker

Will we hear these UFC stars utter the words rest in peace? Probably not, no.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 13 Feb 2017, 22:23 IST

Taker keeps coming back no matter how many injuries he has to fight through

Sometimes fighters just refuse to go down and that's the way it is. No matter how hard someone hits or how viciously someone is beaten, there's the occasional fighter in the world of mixed martial arts that just doesn't know when to quit. Case in point - we've seen it happen more than a few dozen times since the inception of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

You could almost say that the guys and girls who fit this description can also be labeled as "undead" - similar to that of The Undertaker in the world of professional wrestling. Now obviously we don't mean in the literal sense, but much like Taker, these are fighters who we have seen as unstoppable for years now because they go forward with their heart without a second thought.

Unfortunately everyone has their day, though - and in a similar fashion to Taker's defeat at WrestleMania 30 the majority of these fighters have had one hit that's kept them down for the count. However, that doesn't define their legacies and it's the parade of warrior-like performances that the millions of fans around the world will instead choose to remember.

With that being said, let's take a look at five undead fighters that are the UFC's version of The Undertaker.

#5 Nate Diaz

Diaz is an absolute machine

Does Nate Diaz know how to quit? We don't think he does. For every insult and negative connotation that gets thrown at the Stockton-born brawler, Diaz comes right back with twice as much ferocity. Over the course of his career Diaz has only ever lost by TKO once, and that came from a head kick at the hands of Josh Thomson.

When you consider some of the opponents he's faced over the years, that's staggering.

Just take a look at his two fights against Conor McGregor. Diaz absorbed so much abuse that many were left wondering whether or not he'd ever fight again - when in reality, they should've been questioning whether or not he'd come back and pull off the win.

This is a guy who punches himself in the face to get hyped for a fight, and we honestly believe that he thrives on it. Madness.

Onto a man who continues to take fans' breath away.