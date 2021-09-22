5 underrated fighters who have the potential to steal the show at UFC 266

One of the most highly anticipated cards in recent history, UFC 266, goes down this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view features two title fights, with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski taking on Brian Ortega and women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing off against Lauren Murphy.

Arguably the biggest attraction at the event comes in the form of fan favorite Nick Diaz, who returns to the octagon for the first time in six years to take on former foe Robbie Lawler.

While the big names will undoubtedly have their time in the sun, several lesser-known fighters could use the occasion to put their names out there. Here are five underrated fighters who have the potential to steal the show at UFC 266.

#5 UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik

The UFC heavyweight division is curiously placed right now. While undisputed champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane are set to meet in the coming months, UFC legends Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones are waiting for their shot at the title.

Amidst all the commotion at the top of the division, Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been dismissed by most. Currently ranked sixth, the Suriname-born fighter has already fought twice this year. Although he was comprehensively outpointed by Gane, he recovered well to knock out Augusto Sakai in the very first round.

Rozenstruik's upcoming fight at UFC 266 against Curtis Blaydes will give him the opportunity to establish himself as a genuine heavyweight contender. Although 'Bigi Boy' enters the fight as an underdog, he has the knockout power to produce a miraculous win at any instant. If he overcomes his issues with output and manages to resist Blaydes' takedown attempts, he could be in prime position to move up the heavyweight rankings rapidly.

Rozenstruik is must-watch, and he has the ability to steal the show in any event he is part of with his bone-chilling power. His only two losses in the UFC have come to the current champions, Gane and Ngannou, and he will be taken seriously if he beats a fighter as talented and unique as 'Razor'.

