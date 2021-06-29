5 underrated fighters whose UFC records warrant more recognition

In a promotion as intense and highly competitive as the UFC, a single loss could have a major impact on the career of a fighter.

In many cases, fighters are remembered for their losses even when they have a series of impressive wins on their resume. In other cases, fighters aren't recognized for their exploits even if they don't have any standout defeats on their record, due to their assuming personality or a variety of other factors.

Here are five underrated fighters whose UFC records warrant more recognition.

#5 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung (UFC Record: 7-1)

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie v Ige

After eight straight main events, it might be criminal to call 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung underrated. But despite being a fan favorite and one of the best featherweights the UFC has ever seen, is he talked about in the same breath as Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway? You could argue that he should be.

'The Korean Zombie' has a decent if unassuming 7-3 UFC record. But his three losses are nothing to be ashamed about. His first defeat in the promotion was to Jose Aldo in 2013, when the Brazilian was firmly in his prime and on a record-breaking spree. Aldo was on a 15-fight win streak and more than two years away from his career-defining loss to Conor McGregor.

Then, 'The Korean Zombie' was on the receiving end of a brutal knockout at the hands of Yair Rodriguez with only one second to go in the fight. He was ahead on the scorecards, but a small lapse in judgment and a desire to entertain the crowd during the final seconds brought about his downfall.

Jung's third UFC loss came at the hands of Brian Ortega last year. After taking almost two years away from the octagon following his devastating defeat to Holloway, 'T-City' returned a completely different fighter in the striking department. Ortega is now going to challenge Volkanovski for the title and may even enter the contest as a betting favorite, so there's no shame in losing to him as well.

Korean Zombie's twister will always be one of the best submissions ever https://t.co/bcUfTdygXc — MMA GOSSiP (@MMAxGossip) March 23, 2016

'The Korean Zombie' is loved and respected, but his stellar UFC career so far arguably deserves more recognition.

