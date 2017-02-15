5 Unsolved mysteries in UFC history

MMA is an intriguing sport with a large number of mysteries, some serious and others downright comical...

by Johny Payne Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 00:26 IST

Canadian MMA legend- Georges St-Pierre

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a sport filled with colorful characters and storylines that’ll give European cinema a run for its money. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world’s premier MMA organization, features martial arts bouts between the world’s top fighters, which in turn results in the creation of several exciting stylistic matchups and compelling narratives.

The savage science is a sport of one too many myths and unique back-stories behind said myths. Some of these stories are deserving of serious consideration, being a hotbed of debates for years together, in the MMA community.

However, a few other mysterious happenings are simply outlandish and absurd. Serious or comical, let’s take a look at some of the UFC’s unsolved mysteries.

#5 Jon Jones’ mysterious hacker

Jones and Gustafson after their war

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones (22-1) is a former UFC Light-heavyweight (LHW) champion and former interim-LHW champion, with an MMA base of wrestling and Muay Thai. Alexander ‘The Mauler’ Gustafson (17-4) is a Swedish kick-boxer and MMA fighter with a base of boxing, kick-boxing and shootfighting.

Jones faced Gustafson at UFC 165 in 2013, a fight in which the build-up was as crazy as the fight. Jones got into an online argument with a Swedish MMA fan proceeding to unleash a tirade of homophobic slurs at him.

The fan went on to accuse Jones of blocking him on Twitter and posted screenshots of his online conversations with ‘Bones’.

Jones and his manager Malki Kawa denied responsibility of any wrongdoing on their part, claiming that Jones’ mobile phone was stolen and his online accounts were hacked. They stated that the homophobic online rants posted against the Swedish fan via Jones’ accounts were posted by the phone-thief and hacker, and that Jones was innocent.

What’s more hilarious is that Jones had posted a selfie of himself after the homophobic posts were updated on his online accounts, hence the question arose- How did Jon Jones post his selfie after his phone was, as he had alleged, stolen?

This left Jones and Kawa red-faced, with the situation being hushed up eventually.

Jon Jones’ hacking-saga is a mystery that no one has been able to solve. Almost :p