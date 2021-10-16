5 video games Demetrious Johnson plays when he’s not training

Multiple-time UFC flyweight world champion and mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson is the ultimate competitor. In a stellar 14-year career, he’s been able to reach a level unparalleled in the world of mixed martial arts, and many experts consider him to be the greatest mixed martial arts fighter of all time.

However, Demetrious Johnson is also a man of many talents, some of which extend far beyond the cage. And when he’s not beating people up for a living, you can find him in a completely different arena.

Demetrious Johnson moonlights as a popular Twitch streamer. The 35-year-old has been a PC and gaming enthusiast for a very long time and has built a solid and dedicated fanbase on his 'MightGaming' Twitch TV channel.

Demetrious Johnson has been streaming frequently, from the latest blockbuster triple-A game to a handful of little-known independent titles. From first-person shooters and survival horrors to role-playing, he plays it all – and it’s a lot of fun to watch him do it.

He also loves to interact with fans, and sometimes answers a host of questions, AMA-style.

It’s clear that aside from mixed martial arts, gaming is 'Mighty Mouse’s' passion. Here are five video games he plays when he’s not in the gym.

#5. Diablo II: Resurrected

'Diablo II' is one of the most iconic role-playing games in video game history. Anyone who was into PC gaming in the late ’90s and early 2000s should be a fan of the Diablo franchise – and you can count Demetrious Johnson among those fans.

"Diablo II: Resurrected" is the remastered version of the original, with updated graphics and gameplay, and even support for eight-player online gaming. It includes everything from the original Diablo II game and its 'Lord of Destruction' expansion. On top of this, the entire game is redone, giving the classic a modern makeover.

Diablo II: Resurrected is a throwback to arguably the best installment in the franchise.

Watch Demetrious Johnson traverse through the depths of hell, battling his way through dungeons and caverns to defeat the evils lurking within, all while responding to his Twitch audience.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar