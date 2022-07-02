5 female MMA fighters who could follow Valerie Loureda's footsteps and join WWE

For years, it's been common for MMA fighters to pursue lucrative WWE deals. Big stars like Ronda Rousey have achieved immediate success in the organization, headlining many events. Meanwhile, there have also been others like Shayna Baszler, who wrestled on the independent circuit prior to signing with WWE.

Most recently, Valerie Loureda appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and announced that she will be joining WWE. The Bellator flyweight has built a large following since her debut in 2019 and has plenty of potential. The 23-year-old is expected to begin her training at their Performance Center and eventually debut on NXT 2.0.

It remains to be seen how quickly she will make her debut. Based on the social media response, the company clearly has high hopes for her. In addition to Loureda, there are many other female fighters that could possibly make that same transition. This list will look at five female MMA fighters who could follow Valerie Loureda's footsteps and join WWE.

#5. Amanda Nunes to WWE?

Amanda Nunes at UFC 239

Amanda Nunes would make headlines across the sports world if she transitioned from MMA to WWE. She is the reigning UFC women's featherweight champion and former UFC women's bantamweight champion. She became the first woman to become a two-division champion in the promotion, holding both titles simultaneously.

'Lioness' is no stranger to the pro wrestling environment. She appeared alongside her American Top Team teammates and coach Dan Lambert on a special AEW Dynamite! titled 'Road Rager'. Despite being an active champion in the UFC, she must have thought about what opportunities would be available once she retires.

The company could see a lot of value in signing one of the greatest female MMA fighters of all-time. There are many opportunities for her to continue building her brand while also cashing in on her UFC accolades. She has accomplished everything there is to do in the UFC, so perhaps she could be enticed by a new challenge. 'Lioness' vs. 'Rowdy' shouldn't be ruled out should she sign.

#4. Miesha Tate to WWE?

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has been open to the idea of joining WWE in the past. She is one of the most popular fighters of her era and has been 1-1 since coming out of retirement.

In 2018, Tate opened up about the possibility, even with her former rival already in the company.

"If the money's right, maybe. That's one thing I've always had in my favor is that I've always been able to be the bigger person, like get over it. I'm never going to like Ronda, but I don't hate her. I don't have to be unprofessional."

Obviously, 'Cupcake' vs. 'Rowdy' would be the biggest marque feud to book, but Tate could also be used in other roles outside the ring as well. Her podcasting experience could be a valuable asset for their panels, pre-show, and post-show content.

#3. Cris Cyborg to WWE?

Cris Cyborg at UFC 214

Cris Cyborg has expressed interest in the WWE on numerous occasions. The reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion is one of the most dominant female MMA fighters of all-time. She has won championships in every major promotion including Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC, and now Bellator.

The Brazilian has truly accomplished everything in the sport. At age-36, she's most likely towards the end of the career, so a move to pro wrestling could be a lucrative option. She even had some fun with getting a feel for pro wrestling with AEW women's champion Thunder Rosa. Despite not being familiar with the rules, she noted that it was a fun experience.

Cyborg has also set her sights on Becky Lynch in the past. In 2017, the two went back-and-forth on Twitter, with Cyborg eventually issuing a challenge for that year's SummerSlam. The match didn't come to fruition, but it could be great publicity for Bellator should Cyborg eventually make the move.

#2. Julianna Pena to WWE?

Julianna Pena defeated Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena could be another MMA fighter on the WWE's radar. The former TUF winner's star-power rose significantly after submitting Amanda Nunes last December. She followed up the win with a memorable post-fight interview.

Pena's mentality of betting on herself has served her well throughout her UFC career. She is scheduled to defend her title against Nunes in the main event of UFC 277. If she retains her belt in the rematch, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' and her popularity could reach greater heights, putting her in a great position for a lucrative pro wrestling offer in the future.

While speaking with the NY Post, Pena stated that she wasn't opposed to a move to the sports entertainment powerhouse.

"Right now my focus is on fighting. Later on, if that opportunity presents itself, I don't see why I couldn't explore that avenue."

#1. Kayla Harrison to WWE?

Kayla Harrison would be an excellent fit in the current landscape of WWE. The two-time PFL women's lightweight champion has been dominant throughout her MMA career so far. She is unbeaten and has an MMA record of 13-0.

With the company signing standout collegiate and Olympic athletes like Gable Steveson could change the perception of sports entertainment. Harrison could be another massive signing to join that crop of talent. Prior to her transition to MMA, she was a decorated judoka.

Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, mentioned that there was interest from the sports entertainment powerhouse when she was a free agent.

"The WWE been calling too, but we're interested in real fighting. She's focusing on fighting right now. PFL, it doesn't matter where she gonna be. Whatever Kayla wants."

Harrison represented USA Judo, where she won two gold medals: one each at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. She has also embraced the entertainment aspect of MMA with press conferences and her post-fight interviews.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far